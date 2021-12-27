Panthers-Saints Week 17 game flexed to 4:25 PM kickoff

The Carolina Panthers will kick off 2022 a few hours later than planned thanks to a schedule flex for the January 2nd game against the New Orleans Saints. Their Week 17 match-up has been moved to a 4:25 PM kick off, swapping places with the Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens game, both scheduled to air on FOX.
Panthers-Saints game pushed back to 4:25 p.m.https://t.co/saqmmL5Xuf— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 27, 2021
This change will make it easier for the fans of other teams to watch games that are relevant to their playoff hopes/seeding. This schedule change in no way affects the Carolina Panthers post season hopes as they were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yesterday following their sixth consecutive loss.
The good news for the Panthers faithful is that this does give us three more hours to shakeoff a New Years hangover before having to suffer through the 45th unique offensive line combination of this season. Stay tuned to see who is going to struggle behind that line as Rhule just said that he will announce
Sam Darnold as the a starting quarterback on Wednesday.
