Panthers-Saints Week 17 game flexed to 4:25 PM kickoff

The Carolina Panthers will kick off 2022 a few hours later than planned thanks to a schedule flex for the January 2nd game against the New Orleans Saints. Their Week 17 match-up has been moved to a 4:25 PM kick off, swapping places with the Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens game, both scheduled to air on FOX.

Panthers-Saints game pushed back to 4:25 p.m.https://t.co/saqmmL5Xuf — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 27, 2021

This change will make it easier for the fans of other teams to watch games that are relevant to their playoff hopes/seeding. This schedule change in no way affects the Carolina Panthers post season hopes as they were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yesterday following their sixth consecutive loss.