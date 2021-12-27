The Optimist: What’s left when there seems to be nothing left?

There is a lot to be upset about right now if you are a fan of the Carolina Panthers. This column has been trying to spin optimistic takes in the face of an inexorable slide below mediocrity that began four years ago. In that time there has been monumental change both on and off the field for the Panthers. Each change has brought promises of new thinking, of new abilities, of new fortunes. With the exception of a few talented draft picks and free agents, every dream of growth and improvement has fallen flat. We aren’t just now coming to a point where organizational change is required: we’ve haven’t left that point since Ron Rivera was fired. Matt Rhule has proven he is not the answer. His collection of the Panthers parts is in no way greater than the sum of their talents.

I’m tired of telling you that there are still great, young guys on the team and that better coaching will allow them to shine. It remains true. D.J. Moore just secured his third consecutive thousand yard season. Only Steve Smith and Greg Olsen have achieved that kind of sustained success as Panthers. Jeremy Chinn now has over 100 tackles in each of his first two seasons, matching only Jon Beason and Luke Kuechly in franchise history. The kids are going to be alright. That doesn’t change that I’ve been hopeful without reward since before Moore was drafted and he’s now a fifth year option away from free agency. You are not alone if you are questioning why you keep watching this team.

For me, the reason isn’t the current football product. It’s the community. This team is the core of a soul that extends beyond Bank of America Stadium. You might not be able to pay me to watch another 17 games of Sam Darnold, but you also couldn’t pay me to be disappointed if he’s successful. It’s part of the same palpable joy that infected Charlotte, Twitter, and anywhere else we gather when Cam scored his first two touchdowns against Arizona this season; it’s the way a sparsely populated stadium could still roar for TJ Olsen walking up to the Keep Pounding drum; it’s the way Thomas Davis was on the sideline to cheer for the last home game called by retiring legend Mick Mixon.

This is the meat of fandom, the moments that make the small-scale successes of guys like Moore and Chinn meaningful despite the context of a fourth consecutive losing season. Fans don’t have to show up to games to exist. Next year is on track to prove that beyond a shadow of a doubt.

They can be kept home by the team not being any fun to watch. They can be kept home because they are disappointed in the organization inexplicably devaluing the Keep Pounding mantra that helped stitched this community together in the first place. But there won’t stop being Panthers fans because none of us are here for our deep and abiding love of David Tepper. No Panthers fan wore a jersey to a bar and talked a stranger’s ear off about their pride in our winning tradition.

We don’t need a reason to love the Panthers. We do need a reason to enjoy them. Maybe Rhule’s process will finally bear fruit. Maybe Tepper will buy fans a shiny new toy to blindly argue about until August. Maybe nothing changes and we get to have this same conversation in 2023. Maybe everything changes and we still get to have this same conversation in 2023. I don’t know what is going to happen. I’m not even entirely certain of what I want to happen.

But maybe that’s the key word. Something has to happen. Change has to be affected. The 2021 Carolina Panthers have cycled through a variety of quarterbacks wielding a variety of emotional currencies. They have fired their offensive coordinator. Changes have nominally occurred, and yet the on-field product remains in the range between listless and ineffective. Ironically, Rhule’s most desired trait—consistency—is only visible in unimpressive weekly efforts whose only commonality is quickly becoming his leadership.

We’ll talk later in the week about how much trust Rhule has lost with the fan base, but that’s an ail that can only be cured by winning. His Panthers don’t have any of that left in them this year. Even if Rhule’s process was working as well as he would like us to believe, the reality of injuries and talent on their offensive line have left them incapable of performing at a competitive level.

Cheering for TJ Olsen beating the Keep Pounding drum is about love. That is a community that neither Rhule, nor Tepper, nor anybody else can kill. But cheering for another three-and-out by Darnold isn’t required. Remember that this is the NFL and nothing is constant. Fortunes change in a heartbeat and the reason we have long looked to our younger, talented players for optimism is because their presence means the Panthers are better poised to take advantage when those fortunes provide opportunities.

This season Patrick Mahomes has looked mortal. Last season, the Cleveland Browns won a playoff game. We have no idea what next season will bring. We do know that our love for the Panthers will persist. Maybe, just maybe, our joy will be given a reason to return, as well.