Panthers open as 6.5-point underdogs for Week 17 matchup with Saints

The Carolina Panthers will be back in action this coming Sunday after a very disappointing effort earlier today when they fell 32-6 to the Buccaneers in a game that officially eliminated them from playoff contention. Now, the Panthers will try to spoil the hopes of a division rival with a road game against the Saints in Week 17.

The lines makers aren’t giving the Panthers much hope in this one (And why should they?), because the Panthers have opened as 6.5-point underdogs for their Week 17 matchup with the Saints. The over/under is currently set at 40 points.

This is the third game of a tough four-week stretch for the Panthers where they will likely be underdogs in each contest, and now that the Panthers are eliminated from the playoffs, their main job should be to evaluate the talent they have on the roster and try to spoil things for the Saints and Bucs over the last two weeks of the year.

The Panthers have lost five straight games after getting back to .500 with an upset win over the Cardinals in Week 10, but they have not looked the same since that game. The Saints are currently in second place in the NFC South with a 7-7 record and have a crucial game for their playoff hopes against the Dolphins tomorrow night.

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can also find the odds for all of next week’s games.