The Panthers came into this game hoping to play spoiler by preventing the Buccaneers from clinching the NFC South title for the first time since 2007, and they completely failed in that mission as they were totally outclassed by the Bucs in a completely forgettable game to fall to 5-10 on the year. The Panthers were also officially eliminated from playoff contention with today’s loss, so now the Panthers can use the last two weeks to focus on roster building and development for 2022.

I don’t really have anything else to say about this game, or this team for that matter. This whole season has been a disaster, and I’m not sure where we’re going from here. I don’t know whether or not we’ll see this team competing for division titles and Super Bowl trophies any time soon, and I honestly don’t know why any of us continue to invest our time into watching this clown show every week.

If you’re still interested in this garbage team, they play the Saints next week and they’ll probably lose that game too, which would put them at 5-11 for the second straight year. If you want my advice: find something else to do with your time. You’ll be glad you did.

If you’re missed today’s game and want to know what happened, you can read a more in-depth recap, broken down by quarter, below.

First quarter

The Panthers won the opening coin toss and deferred to the second half, giving the defense their first crack at Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ offense this season. The Panthers defense held strong and forced the Bucs to punt after picking up one first down to keep their streak of opening drives without a touchdown allowed alive for another week.

The Panthers offense moved the ball efficiently but struggled once they entered the red zone and had to settle for a field goal after Ameer Abdullah slipped and fell on what would have been a walk-in touchdown. The Panthers settled for a 24-yard field goal from Lirim Hajrullahu to take a 3-0 lead with 6:50 left in the quarter.

The Bucs quickly punched back on their next drive with a 55-yard touchdown run by Ke’Shawn Vaughn where the Panthers defense simply refused to tackle him, and the Panthers suddenly found themselves losing 7-3 with 4:13 left in the quarter.

The Panthers were moving down the field on offense but an interception thrown by Newton spoiled their chance to re-take the lead and gave the Bucs the ball back around midfield with 1:41 left in the quarter. The Bucs ran a few plays before time expired on the quarter with Tampa Bay holding on to a 7-3 lead over Carolina.

Second quarter

The Bucs continued their drive into the second quarter and managed to get into field goal range before the Panthers defense shut them down on third-and-long. The Bucs settled for a 36-yard field goal to extend their lead to 10-3 with 10:54 left in the half.

Sam Darnold started the next drive for the Panthers and after a 2-yard run by Chuba Hubbard, Darnold escaped trouble and found Shi Smith for a 63-yard gain on an impressive play from both players. The Panthers went back to Newton on the next play from the 10-yard line, and two plays later Darnold came back into the game for the third-and-goal play from the 8-yard line. Darnold was sacked to set up fourth-and-goal and the Panthers had to settle for another chip-shot field goal attempt. The kick was good and the Panthers cut the Bucs’ lead to 10-6 with 7:20 left in the half.

The Bucs took over on offense and attempted to extend their lead, and while Tom Brady was able to play pitch and catch with Antonio Brown for several moderate gains, the defense clamped down when it counted and forced the Bucs to attempt a 43-yard field goal. The kick was good and the Bucs extended their lead to 13-6 with 2:40 left in the half.

The Panthers followed with a quick three-and-out and had to give the ball back to the Bucs with 1:41 left in the half. The Bucs struck quickly with a huge 62-yard gain on first down to set themselves up with first-and-goal inside the Panthers 5-yard line. The Bucs took advantage of the big play with a touchdown pass from Brady to Cameron Brate on third-and-goal to extend the Bucs’ lead. The Panthers committed a penalty on the extra point attempt and gave the Bucs the opportunity to go for two from the 1-yard line. They failed to convert, and held a 19-6 lead with 1:19 left in the half.

The Panthers once again failed to move the ball and had to punt it back to the Bucs again, but they decided to run the final 30 seconds off the clock and let the game to to halftime with the Bucs ahead of the Panthers 19-6.

Third quarter

The Panthers started the second half with Newton at quarterback and managed to pick up one first down before the drive stalled and they had to punt the ball away. The Bucs drove down the field and made it inside the Panthers’ 5-yard line before having to settle for a chip-shot field goal on fourth-and-goal. The 21-yard attempt extended the Bucs’ lead to 22-6 with 8:34 left in the quarter.

The Panthers started their next possession with Newton at quarterback and the drive went nowhere again, and the Panthers had to punt the ball right back to the Bucs after just four plays. The Bucs drove down the field without much resistance to extend their lead thanks to a 7-yard touchdown run by Ronald Jones. The extra point was good and it gave the Bucs a 29-6 lead with 2:08 left in the quarter.

The Panthers put Darnold back in at quarterback for their next drive, and the offense was finally able to put a few plays together and pick up a few first downs before time expired in the quarter with the Bucs still leading 29-6.

Fourth quarter

The Panthers continued their drive into the fourth quarter and turned the ball over on downs when they failed to convert on fourth-and-11 after reaching the Bucs’ 23-yard line. The Panthers defense held their ground and forced the Bucs to punt after a three-and-out, giving the offense another chance to get back into the game.

The Panthers went with Darnold at quarterback for their next drive and promptly went four-and-out without gaining a single yard to turn the ball back over to the Bucs. The Bucs couldn’t do anything with their next possession either and had to settle for a 48-yard field goal to extend their lead to 32-6 with 7:59 left in regulation.

The Panthers went three-and-out again with Darnold under center, and this time they punted the ball back to the Bucs rather than try to convert on fourth-and-18. The Bucs took over from their own 22-yard line with 6:46 left in regulation. The Bucs took Brady out of the game and replaced him with Blaine Gabbert to rub salt into the wound, but they had to punt the ball back to the Panthers shortly after making the change.

The Panthers kept Darnold in the game for their next drive, and they drove down the field and managed to get into the red zone but failed to score and the game ended with the Bucs winning 32-6. The win gave the Bucs the NFC South title and eliminated the Panthers from playoff contention, giving Carolina their fifth straight loss and their 10th loss on the year.