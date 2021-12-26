Panthers vs Buccaneers: Week 16 open game thread

The Panthers (5-9) are back in action after yet another loss (their fourth straight for those of you keeping score at home), and they will look to play spoiler in the NFC playoff race when they take on the Buccaneers (10-4) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. this afternoon.

To the surprise of no one, the Panthers are underdogs in this one, and I honestly can’t give you any reason why the Panthers should win this game other than the Bucs beating themselves or the football gods having a sense of humor. Other than that this one should be pretty one-sided in a way that we’re probably not going to enjoy, but hopefully it will at least stay watchable. I feel like they at least owe us that much.

As always, use this space to talk about the action as it unfolds.

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.