NFL Week 16 Saturday open game thread

The NFL has two games on the schedule for us to watch and discuss today. You can view today’s slate of games below.
Browns vs Packers
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX, NFL Network (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)
Streaming: FOX Sports Live (tv login req.), NFL.com (tv login req.)
Colts vs Cardinals
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: NFL Network (Joe Davis, Kurt Warner)
Streaming: NFL.com (tv login req.)
Which game(s) are you watching? Use this space to talk about the action as it unfolds.
You know the drill.
This is now an open thread!
