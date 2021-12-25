 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 16 Saturday open game thread

Let’s watch and discuss Week 16’s Saturday games.

By Bradley Smith
Green Bay Packers v Cleveland Browns Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The NFL has two games on the schedule for us to watch and discuss today. You can view today’s slate of games below.

Browns vs Packers

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX, NFL Network (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)
Streaming: FOX Sports Live (tv login req.), NFL.com (tv login req.)

Colts vs Cardinals

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: NFL Network (Joe Davis, Kurt Warner)
Streaming: NFL.com (tv login req.)

Which game(s) are you watching? Use this space to talk about the action as it unfolds.

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!

