A little over a month ago, the Panthers were 5-5 after a dominant win over the Cardinals. Four games later, the Panthers are 5-9 and are all but eliminated from playoff contention, and will probably watch the Buccaneers clinch the NFC South in their house on Sunday afternoon. Because of the team’s nosedive over the last month, fan confidence has dropped down to its second-lowest point this season at a paltry 8 percent.

A quick glance at the chart below will show you just how far confidence has fallen since that win over the Cardinals a month ago, and I encourage you to look at it so I’m not the only one who has to be sad.

Panthers Reacts confidence results (percentage of fans who voted ‘confident’) Week 11 — 71%

Week 12 — 62%

Week 13 — 20%

Week 14 — 22%

Week 15 — 6%

Week 16 — 8%

In probably the least surprising news ever, a majority of fans feel the best way to turn the team’s fortunes around is to part ways with head coach Matt Rhule. Two out of three Panthers fans who answered our poll question believe it’s time to send Rhule packing, which surprised me a bit to be honest: I figured it would have been closer to 100 percent than that.

It’s hard to justify firing a coach after two seasons, especially when the roster has been completely rebuilt, but the Panthers look like they’re not going to get better any time soon under Rhule’s leadership. People in the national media are starting to notice the ship is sinking, with some even going so far as to call the Panthers a clown show.

I don’t know if the Panthers are going to fire Rhule or not. If it were up to me I’d go ahead and get it over with, because I don’t think he’s going to be the right guy to turn things around. Usually you start to see improvement in the second year, and it’s hard to argue against the thought that the Panthers are actually worse than they were a year ago. Sure, there have been injury issues, but I don’t think Rhule should be given a free pass there.

Injuries happen all the time in the NFL, and every team has to find a way to adjust when things aren’t going according to plan. Rhule doesn’t give the impression that he’s capable of making adjustments, he continually throws players under the bus (well... some of them, anyway), he makes baffling in-game decisions and he is willing to die on strange hills about roster construction. (Brady Christensen is a left tackle, not a guard.)

The big question going forward is where do we go from here? The 5-9 Panthers are all but mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, and they’ll probably be officially eliminated if (well... when) they lose this weekend. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Panthers as 10-point underdogs to the Bucs, and I’m surprised the line is that generous to be honest with you. At what point does David Tepper realize the ship is sinking and a change needs to be made? Does he wait until the season is over, or does he go ahead and pull the trigger now so he can get a jump start on interviewing candidates? Or, does he give Rhule one more year to turn things around? It’s certainly a difficult decision, and I’m glad I’m not the one who has to make it.

What do you think, Panthers fans? Do you have any confidence the Panthers can turn things around? Do you think Rhule should be fired? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!

