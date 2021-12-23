The Carolina Panthers (5-9) welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) to Bank of America Stadium on Sunday in an NFC South clash. It’ll be the first of two games the pair of teams will play over a three week span.

The Panthers currently sit at 28th in the NFL in average yards per game at 308. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have the 12th ranked defense, allowing an average of 333 yards per game. The Buccaneers sport a better run defense than their pass defense but that may not matter if Tom Brady and the offense continue to put points on the board.

Let’s dive into how the Panthers could potentially fair against the Buccaneers defense.

Panthers offense

Yards per game: 308.1 (28th)

Pass yards per game: 195.4 (29th)

Rush yards per game: 112 (16th)

Points per game: 19.4 (25th)

After 14 games the Carolina Panthers have firmly established themselves as a sub-200 yard per game passing offense. Opposing teams know this and they’ll exert more pressure on the run game, begging quarterback Cam Newton to pass.

Despite the paltry passing numbers, the Panthers have maintained an average running game at a respectable 112 yards per game. Newton’s ability to use his legs has certainly been a bonus since he’s come under center. The problem is that he isn’t an effective passer anymore, and as many point out, the Panthers offensive line isn’t the greatest. It’s not all Cam’s fault but it doesn’t help when he can’t be relied upon to pass.

At this point CSR readers know how this story goes and I won’t rub it in further. We’ll just settle on “it could be a tough game on Sunday for the offense.”

Buccaneers defense

Yards per game: 333.6 (12th)

Pass yards per game: 244.6 (21st)

Rush yards per game: 89.0 (3rd)

Points per game: 21.9 (14th)

Turnovers: 25 (6th)

The Buccaneers defense currently sports the NFL’s 3rd-ranked rush defense, allowing just 89 yards per game. With the offense leading the league in yards, this could be a reflection of teams being forced to rely on their passing game as the Bucs take leads into the second halfs of games.

But it’s not necessarily that either, because the Buccaneer’s run defense is actually great. Last week in a 9-0 loss to New Orleans, the Saints managed just 61 yards on 31 carries.

Tampa’s defense has also shown a clear ability to force turnovers, currently sitting 6th in the NFL with 25. That includes 15 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries.

Overall match-up

The Panthers offense does not have a favorable matchup this week against their opposing defense and that’s been a bit of a rarity this season.

Carolina has played against below-average defenses for the majority of their season, but that came to an end over these final four weeks, including Sunday’s loss to Buffalo. The Bills, Buccaneers and Saints defenses are all better than the vast majority of defenses the Panthers have seen this year. Only one other - the Eagles - are in the top 15 in yards allowed.

I think there’s a very solid chance that the Panthers lose all three remaining games and finish the season at 5-12, putting them in a great position for a top-8 pick in the 2022 draft. And yes, I know it’s terrible that I’m writing off the Panthers with three weeks to go. I just don’t see it happening and I’m frankly more excited to see what the franchise would do with another high pick in the draft.