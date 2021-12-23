B-Dub’s pick’em: NFL Week 16 game picks

The NFL is back in action with Week 16 starting tonight when the 49ers and Titans square off on Thursday Night Football. The 49ers (-3.5) are currently the favorites to win.

There are a few quality games on the schedule this week, but I feel like it’s more fun to predict all of them to see how many I can get right. Last week I was 9-7 (after going 8-6 the week before) so you can clearly see that I’m just throwing darts at a dartboard here. At least I’m pretty consistent, eh?

With that being said, let’s take a look at the games on tap for this week, the betting lines and my thoughts on who will win. If you’re up for it, feel free to add your predictions in the comments.

NFL Week 16 picks

49ers (8-6) vs Titans (9-5) (TNF)

Point spread: 49ers -3.5, Titans +3.5

Over/Under: 44

Moneyline: 49ers -170, Titans +150

My pick: Titans 23 49ers 17

This should be a good game, and I like the Titans in an upset.

Browns (7-7) vs Packers (11-3) (Sat.)

Point spread: Browns +7, Packers -7

Over/Under: 44

Moneyline: Browns +250, Packers -320

My pick: Packers 31 Browns 20

The Packers should win this game, so I’m going to pick them.

Colts (8-6) vs Cardinals (10-4) (Sat.)

Point spread: Colts +1, Cardinals -1

Over/Under: 50

Moneyline: Colts +100, Cardinals -120

My pick: Cardinals 30 Colts 24

This might be the best game of the weekend. I like the Cardinals at home.

Giants (4-10) vs Eagles (7-7)

Point spread: Giants +10, Eagles -10

Over/Under: 42

Moneyline: Giants +340, Eagles -450

My pick: Eagles 31 Giants 17

The Eagles are better than the Giants and should win easily, especially with the Giants having to play a backup quarterback.

Rams (10-4) vs Vikings (7-7)

Point spread: Rams -3, Vikings +3

Over/Under: 49

Moneyline: Rams -145, Vikings +125

My pick: Rams 28 Vikings 20

This should be a good game, and I like the Rams here.

Bills (8-6) vs Patriots (9-5)

Point spread: Bills +2.5, Patriots -2.5

Over/Under: 43.5

Moneyline: Bills +115, Patriots -135

My pick: Patriots 24 Bills 23

The Patriots squeak by with a win in this one.

Buccaneers (10-4) vs Panthers (5-9)

Point spread: Buccaneers -10.5, Panthers +10.5

Over/Under: 44

Moneyline: Buccaneers -510, Panthers +375

My pick: Buccaneers 37 Panthers 13

The Panthers don’t have much hope here, to be honest with you. I’d advise you to have a backup plan for Sunday entertainment in case this one gets out of hand early.

Jaguars (2-12) vs Jets (3-11)

Point spread: Jaguars +2.5, Jets -2.5

Over/Under: 41

Moneyline: Jaguars +115, Jets -135

My pick: Jets 20 Jaguars 16

This has the potential to be the ugliest game of the year. Someone (probably) has to win, so I’ll give it to the Jets.

Lions (2-11-1) vs Falcons (6-8)

Point spread: Lions +5.5, Falcons -5.5

Over/Under: 42.5

Moneyline: Lions +200, Falcons -250

My pick: Falcons 27 Lions 17

I feel like the Falcons are good enough to take care of business against the Lions.

Chargers (8-6) vs Texans (3-11)

Point spread: Chargers -9, Texans +9

Over/Under: 46

Moneyline: Chargers -400, Texans +300

My pick: Chargers 32 Texans 10

I think the Chargers win this one without much effort.

Ravens (8-6) vs Bengals (8-6)

Point spread: Ravens +2.5, Bengals -2.5

Over/Under: 44.5

Moneyline: Ravens +120, Bengals -140

My pick: Bengals 23 Ravens 17

I like the Bengals here. I have no reason, just a gut feeling.

Bears (4-10) vs Seahawks (5-9)

Point spread: Bears +6.5, Seahawks -6.5

Over/Under: 44

Moneyline: Bears +220, Seahawks -275

My pick: Seahawks 23 Bears 17

The Seahawks have struggled this year, but they’re better than the Bears.

Broncos (7-7) vs Raiders (7-7)

Point spread: Broncos +1.5, Raiders -1.5

Over/Under: 41.5

Moneyline: Broncos +100, Raiders -120

My pick: Broncos 21 Raiders 20

I don’t know who has the edge here, so I flipped a coin and picked the Broncos.

Steelers (7-6-1) vs Chiefs (10-4)

Point spread: Steelers +7.5, Chiefs -7.5

Over/Under: 44

Moneyline: Steelers +270, Chiefs -350

My pick: Chiefs 33 Steelers 19

The Chiefs should win this one because they’re the better team.

Washington (6-8) vs Cowboys (10-4) (SNF)

Point spread: Washington +10.5, Cowboys -10.5

Over/Under: 47.5

Moneyline: Washington +350, Cowboys -475

My pick: Cowboys 27 Washington 20

This should be an exciting division matchup, but in the end the Cowboys should come out on top.

Dolphins (7-7) vs Saints (7-7) (MNF)

Point spread: Dolphins +3, Saints -3

Over/Under: 38.5

Moneyline: Dolphins +150, Saints -170

My pick: Saints 24 Dolphins 21

This game has the potential to be either really good or really bad, but I like the Saints here.

