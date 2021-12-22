 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Panthers are now 10.5-point underdogs to the Buccaneers

The betting line for the Panthers’ Week 16 matchup with the Buccaneers has moved a few points since it opened on Sunday night.

By Bradley Smith
/ new
Carolina Panthers v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are back at home for the last time in 2021 for a Week 16 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Panthers are expected to get smoked by a superior team as the line from DraftKings Sportsbook now has the Panthers as 10.5-point underdogs to Tampa. The over/under is currently set at 44 points.

These numbers have moved a few points in Carolina’s favor from the opening line, which saw the Panthers as 14-point underdogs with a 48.5 point over/under total. It’s not really surprising to me that the Panthers are the underdogs in this one due to the fact that the Panthers are simply a bad football team, and the Bucs are at a much higher level than the Panthers are right now. If there’s any surprise in the updated line, it’s that it moved as much as it did in Carolina’s favor, but I don’t see how the Panthers have much of a shot in this one. The one bright spot for Carolina is that NFC South games are always crazy, so there’s a tiny sliver of hope the Panthers can play spoiler, but I don’t think that’s going to happen this Sunday.

The Bucs are currently in first place in the NFC South with a 10-4 record and are trying to clinch the division title for the first time since 2007. The Bucs have won three of their last four games, but were shut out 9-0 by the Saints last Sunday.

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can also find the odds for all of next week’s games.

More From Cat Scratch Reader

Loading comments...