The Panthers are now 10.5-point underdogs to the Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers are back at home for the last time in 2021 for a Week 16 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Panthers are expected to get smoked by a superior team as the line from DraftKings Sportsbook now has the Panthers as 10.5-point underdogs to Tampa. The over/under is currently set at 44 points.

These numbers have moved a few points in Carolina’s favor from the opening line, which saw the Panthers as 14-point underdogs with a 48.5 point over/under total. It’s not really surprising to me that the Panthers are the underdogs in this one due to the fact that the Panthers are simply a bad football team, and the Bucs are at a much higher level than the Panthers are right now. If there’s any surprise in the updated line, it’s that it moved as much as it did in Carolina’s favor, but I don’t see how the Panthers have much of a shot in this one. The one bright spot for Carolina is that NFC South games are always crazy, so there’s a tiny sliver of hope the Panthers can play spoiler, but I don’t think that’s going to happen this Sunday.

The Bucs are currently in first place in the NFC South with a 10-4 record and are trying to clinch the division title for the first time since 2007. The Bucs have won three of their last four games, but were shut out 9-0 by the Saints last Sunday.

