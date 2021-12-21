NFL power rankings: Panthers stay put at No. 26 in latest judgments

It’s officially that time of the week: NFL power rankings. The Carolina Panthers (5-9) dropped their ninth game in their last 11 tries on Sunday after a 31-14 road loss to the Buffalo Bills. A good chunk of fans have likely tuned out at this point as it becomes increasingly more evident that Panthers will not earn a Wild Card spot.

With three games left, the Panthers could end their season at 8-9, but it doesn’t look likely after what we’ve all seen. That’s especially with two dates against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers upcoming.

Aggregating several rankings, the Panthers come out to an average of No. 26 (last week: No. 25) in the 32-team NFL.

Let’s check out what outlets around the league are saying about the Panthers after Week 15:

NBC Sports: No. 26 (was 26)

Maybe Joe Brady wasn’t the problem with the Panthers’ offense, just a guess.

ESPN: No. 26 (was 26)

How hot is Matt Rhule’s seat: 3. Warm seat It could shift to the hot seat if the Panthers lose their next three to end on a seven-game skid and with only five wins for a second straight season under Rhule. Team owner David Tepper gave Rhule a seven-year deal because he knew the rebuild could take time, but expectations seemed to change after a 3-0 start. Ultimately, poor decisions at quarterback (Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, Cam Newton) and with former offensive coordinator Joe Brady have Rhule and his staff in a bind for the future. Tepper likely won’t pull the plug this season, but the lack of improvement down the stretch over two straight campaigns might change that. — David Newton

Sporting News: No. 26 (was 26)

Cam Newton did a few more positive things for their offense but not nearly enough as they miss Joe Brady badly. The defense for Matt Rhule is lost everywhere after starting hot long ago.

Pro Football Network: No. 26 (was 26)

I’m still confused about what happened in Carolina with former offensive coordinator Joe Brady. The reported problem was that he didn’t run the football enough. Well, now their franchise runner is hurt again, and an almost unwatchable Cam Newton threw it 38 times against the Bills. What looked like a team that might be building in the right direction under Matt Rhule now looks lifeless. They continue to tumble in the NFL Power Rankings as we head toward Week 16. Even if Sam Darnold returns before the end of the season, nothing will really change. They’ve wasted a defense that ranks in the top 10 in EPA/play and success rate. Jeremy Chinn and Brian Burns are cornerstones, and Jaycee Horn will return in 2022. But the Panthers must find a way to improve an offensive line that was inept before the season started and has only become worse as the year has progressed.

DraftKings: No. 24 (was 23)

DraftKings has moved from subjective assessments to using spread differential. Point differential is a helpful tool for figuring out the best and worst teams. However, point spread can offer a little more context to how good or bad teams might be. The top of the rankings includes most of the really good teams and the bottom includes most of the really bad teams.

Czikk’s view: No. 26 (was 25)

It’s a tough product to watch these days and I’ve noticed that NFL Network’s Redzone with Hanson rarely pays attention to the Panthers anymore.

As I alluded to last week, I’m looking forward to another strong draft in 2022 for the Panthers. Even after this season, the Panthers franchise is still trending upwards in my opinion. Their defense is (statistically) elite. They really just need to solve the offense.

I say go for broke and grab a quarterback.