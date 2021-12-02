It feels like months ago when the Panthers dominated the Cardinals 34-10 and Panthers fans’ confidence in the team had nearly returned to the high point it was at early in the season. (Back when the Panthers were 3-0 and Sam Darnold was unstoppable... those were the days, right?) Fan confidence has moved up and down over the last few weeks, and it’s unfortunately back down towards the bottom of the graph after the Panthers lost two straight games to enter their bye week at 5-7 and on the outside looking in at a playoff spot.

A quick glance at the chart below will show you just how far confidence has fallen since that win over the Cardinals, and I encourage you to look at it so I’m not the only one who has to be sad. Last time I shard the team’s confidence chart I encouraged you to notice the W shape the chart had made, and I hoped it would be a sign of things to come over the next several weeks. Obviously, that didn’t happen. (And really... we shouldn’t have expected it to happen. This is the Panthers, after all. We’re not allowed to have nice things.)

Panthers Reacts confidence results (percentage of fans who voted ‘confident’) Week 9 — 46%

Week 10 — 15%

Week 11 — 71%

Week 12 — 62%

Week 13 — 20%

It’s no surprise that fans lose confidence after their team loses games the way the Panthers have over the last two weeks. We watched a Panthers team look like they have no idea what football is last week against the Dolphins, so I’m not surprised at all that fans have stopped believing in this team.

The big question going forward is where do we go from here? The Panthers are currently 12th in the NFC standings, so the playoffs are probably out of the question even though they still have +1000 odds to earn a Wild Card spot. Hell, DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t even have a Panthers prop for ‘Will they make the playoffs?’ on their page anymore, which is probably all the information you need to know about their chances of getting a ticket to the dance.

Normally I’d say the Panthers should gut it out and try to make some noise over the last five games to earn a playoff spot and let the chips fall where they may, but the Panthers placed two important players — Christian McCaffrey and Donte Jackson — on injured reserve this week, and the final four games of the year are some of the most brutal the team has faced in quite some time (at Buffalo, vs Tampa Bay, at New Orleans, at Tampa Bay), so it’s probably time to start evaluating the talent we have so we know how to approach the draft next spring. Of course it would help if we didn’t trade away half of our draft for Sam Darnold, but that’s another complaint for another day. (And trust me, we’ll have plenty of time to gripe about that during draft season.)

What do you think, Panthers fans? Do you have any confidence the Panthers can turn things around and make a run at the playoffs? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!

