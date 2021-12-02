B-Dub’s pick’em: NFL Week 13 game picks

The NFL is back in action with Week 13 starting tonight when the Cowboys and Saints square off on Thursday Night Football. The Cowboys (-4.5) are currently the favorites to win.

There are a few quality games on the schedule this week, but I feel like it’s more fun to predict all of them to see how many I can get right. Last week I was 9-6 (after going 8-7 the week before) so you can clearly see that I’m just throwing darts at a dartboard here. But maybe I can get lucky this week, eh?

With that being said, let’s take a look at the games on tap for this week, the betting lines and my thoughts on who will win. If you’re up for it, feel free to add your predictions in the comments.

NFL Week 12 picks

Cowboys (7-4) vs Saints (5-6) (TNF)

Point spread: Cowboys -4.5, Saints +4.5

Over/Under: 47.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -200, Saints +170

My pick: Cowboys 28 Saints 17

This is probably going to be a pretty decent game, and I think the Cowboys have the edge here.

Giants (4-7) vs Dolphins (5-7)

Point spread: Giants +4.5, Dolphins -4.5

Over/Under: 40.5

Moneyline: Giants +175, Dolphins -210

My pick: Dolphins 24 Giants 20

I think the Dolphins are good now and will take care of business against the Giants. I also want that to happen to keep the Panthers’ very slim playoff hopes alive. (The Giants have the tie-breaker advantage over the Panthers thanks to their 25-3 win in Week 7.)

Colts (6-6) vs Texans (2-9)

Point spread: Colts -8.5, Texans +8.5

Over/Under: 45.5

Moneyline: Colts -410, Texans +310

My pick: Colts 31 Texans 10

The Colts are better and should win this game easily.

Vikings (5-6) vs Lions (0-10-1)

Point spread: Vikings -7, Lions +7

Over/Under: 46.5

Moneyline: Vikings -300, Lions +235

My pick: Vikings 34 Lions 20

The Lions are gonna win a game at some point this season, but I don’t think it will be this week against the Vikings.

Eagles (5-7) vs Jets (3-8)

Point spread: Eagles -6.5, Jets +6.5

Over/Under: 45

Moneyline: Eagles -265, Jets +215

My pick: Eagles 24 Jets 12

This one has the potential for an upset, but I think the Eagles will take care of business and pick up the win.

Cardinals (9-2) vs Bears (4-7)

Point spread: Cardinals -7.5, Bears +7.5

Over/Under: 45.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -350, Bears +270

My pick: Cardinals 38 Bears 17

The Cardinals are one of the better teams in the league and the Bears aren’t quite on their level. I think the Cardinals will win this one pretty easily.

Chargers (6-5) vs Bengals (7-4)

Point spread: Chargers +3.5, Bengals -3.5

Over/Under: 50.5

Moneyline: Chargers +150, Bengals -170

My pick: Bengals 26 Chargers 24

I like what the Bengals are doing. I like the Chargers too, but I’m gonna give the home team the edge in what should be a close, exciting game.

Buccaneers (8-3) vs Falcons (5-6)

Point spread: Buccaneers -11, Falcons +11

Over/Under: 50.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -550, Falcons +400

My pick: Buccaneers 24 Falcons 19

On paper, the Bucs should run away with this one, but we all know that NFC South games don’t adhere to rules. I think the Falcons will keep it close, but the Bucs will come out on top in the end.

Washington (5-6) vs Raiders (6-5)

Point spread: Washington +2.5, Raiders -2.5

Over/Under: 49

Moneyline: Washington +120, Raiders -140

My pick: Raiders 27 Washington 24

I feel like the Raiders are good enough to get the job done at home against Washington, but I think Washington are scrappy enough to make this close.

Jaguars (2-9) vs Rams (7-4)

Point spread: Jaguars +12.5, Rams -12.5

Over/Under: 47.5

Moneyline: Jaguars +475, Rams -675

My pick: Rams 33 Jaguars 16

The Jaguars are bad and the Rams are (kinda) good. This one should be pretty cut and dry.

Ravens (8-3) vs Steelers (5-5-1)

Point spread: Ravens -4.5, Steelers +4.5

Over/Under: 44

Moneyline: Ravens -210, Steelers +175

My pick: Ravens 21 Steelers 14

Fierce division battles are always fun to watch, and this should be no exception. I think the Ravens are better and will pick up the win.

49ers (6-5) vs Seahawks (3-8)

Point spread: 49ers -3.5, Seahawks +3.5

Over/Under: 45.5

Moneyline: 49ers -165, Seahawks +145

My pick: 49ers 30 Seahawks 17

The 49ers are pretty decent and the Seahawks are bad this year, so this was a simple pick for me to make.

Broncos (6-5) vs Chiefs (7-4) (SNF)

Point spread: Broncos +10, Chiefs -10

Over/Under: 47

Moneyline: Broncos +340, Chiefs -450

My pick: Chiefs 28 Broncos 24

This should be an exciting division battle that will have playoff implications, and I think the Chiefs should be able to extend their lead in the AFC West in this one.

Patriots (8-4) vs Bills (7-4) (MNF)

Point spread: Patriots +3, Bills -3

Over/Under: 43.5

Moneyline: Patriots +120, Bills -140

My pick: Bills 26 Patriots 24

I’m gonna pick the Bills. I don’t really have a reason other than a gut feeling.

What are your predictions for Week 13, Panthers fans? Share your thoughts with us!

