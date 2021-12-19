Panthers open as 14-point underdogs for Week 16 matchup with Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers will be back in action this Sunday after a very disappointing effort in Week 15 when they fell 31-14 to the Bills in a game they really needed to win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Now, the Panthers will face an even bigger test: a home game against the NFC South leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16.

The lines makers aren’t giving the Panthers much hope in this one (And why should they?), because the Panthers have opened as 14-point underdogs for their Week 16 matchup with the Bucs. The over/under is currently set at 48.5 points.

This is the second game of a tough four-week stretch for the Panthers where they will likely be underdogs in each contest, and now that the Panthers are all but eliminated from the playoffs, their main job should be to evaluate the talent they have on the roster and try to spoil things for the Bucs and Saints over the last three weeks of the year.

The Panthers have lost four straight games after getting back to .500 with an upset win over the Cardinals in Week 10, but they have not looked the same since that game. The Bucs are currently in first place in the NFC South with a 10-3 record after beating the Bills 33-27 in overtime last Sunday.

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can also find the odds for all of next week’s games.