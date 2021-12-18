 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 15 Saturday open game thread

Let’s watch and discuss Week 15’s Saturday games.

By Bradley Smith
Las Vegas Raiders v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The NFL has two games on the schedule for us to watch and discuss today. You can view today’s slate of games below.

Raiders vs Browns

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: NFL Network (Joe Davis, Kurt Warner)
Streaming: NFL.com (tv login req.)

Patriots vs Colts

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: NFL Network (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen)
Streaming: NFL.com (tv login req.)

Which game(s) are you watching? Use this space to talk about the action as it unfolds.

This is now an open thread!

