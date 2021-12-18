NFL Week 15 Saturday open game thread

The NFL has two games on the schedule for us to watch and discuss today. You can view today’s slate of games below.
Raiders vs Browns
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: NFL Network (Joe Davis, Kurt Warner)
Streaming: NFL.com (tv login req.)
Patriots vs Colts
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: NFL Network (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen)
Streaming: NFL.com (tv login req.)
Which game(s) are you watching? Use this space to talk about the action as it unfolds.
You know the drill.
This is now an open thread!
