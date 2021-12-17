The Carolina Panthers defense has slowly come down towards Earth as opposing offenses figure out ways to combat the pass rush and the Panthers offense does nothing to put pressure on opponents. They kept the Falcons from having an explosive day on offense, but they also didn’t generate big plays and struggled to get off the field by the end of the game.

This week’s opponent is a much tougher test. The Buffalo Bills rank top 10 in yards per game, yards per play, and points per game, though they’ve been the most hot and cold team in the NFL. Per Football Outsiders offensive stats, the Bills offense has had the highest amount of variance from week to week (the Panthers are third highest in that same stat). That shows in the box score as well. They’ve scored 35 points or more three times, but they’ve also had four games scoring 16 points or fewer. They’re 3-5 over their last eight games straight off a four game winning streak that saw them win every game by an average of 28.8 points.

The Panthers match up well with the Bills from a schematic standpoint. The Bills almost refuse to run the ball, which is where the Panthers defense tends to struggle. That means more drop backs for the Panthers pass rush to get after and for the secondary to capitalize on. The defense can make some plays and give the Panthers a chance given how up and down the Bills have been. Here’s what they need to do:

Capitalize on the Josh Allen experience. Allen has toned down some of the wild plays that have gotten him into trouble in his career, but they’re still present. The Panthers can get huge losses on sacks for force a turnover if they catch Allen trying to do too much. The offense can help with this by actually scoring points, but the defense can also help themselves here by getting the Bills in unfavorable down and distance situations.

Get after the quarterback on early downs.

Stay tight on the Bills receivers. Allen has been one of the more conservative passers in the NFL this season when it comes to the windows he's throwing the ball into. Only Andy Dalton and Patrick Mahomes throw into tight windows less often (per NFL's next gen stats). The Panthers need to take away those gimme completions and make Allen make tough, accurate throws.

If the Panthers are going to win this game, the Panthers defense is going to have to drag the Bills offense down to the Panthers offense’s level. We’ve seen other teams like the Patriots and the Jaguars do that to this Bills team already this season, and that’s the blueprint the Panthers need to follow.