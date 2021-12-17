The Carolina Panthers (5-8) head to western New York on Sunday to take on the Buffalo Bills (7-6). The Panthers have lost eight of their last ten games after starting the season 3-0. Meanwhile, the Bills haven’t had the season they envisioned. They’ve lost four of their last six games after starting the season 5-2.

The Panthers get to visit a familiar foe in former defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, now the Bills head coach. McDermott was defensive boss in Carolina from 2011 to 2016. Meanwhile, Bills general manager Brandon Beane worked his way up the Panthers’ executive ranks over a 19-year stint before being hired by Buffalo in 2017.

Anyways, let’s dive into how the Panthers could potentially fair against the Falcons defense.

Panthers offense

Yards per game: 310.6 (27th)

Pass yards per game: 200.9 (26th)

Rush yards per game: 109.7 (19th)

Points per game: 19.8 (24th)

Well, you kinda know where I’m headed with this. Objectively speaking, the Panthers offense is one of the worst in the NFL. They sport the NFL’s 26th-ranked passing game, averaging just 200 yards per game. Cam Newton, the 2015 league MVP, has turned over the ball five times in Carolina’s last two games and is 0-3 as a starter since rejoining the team.

Okay, enough of the negative stuff. How about the positives? DJ Moore has had an excellent season on team with a very poor passing game. In a system like Tampa Bay’s, I think Moore would be averaging Chris Godwin numbers.

In Carolina, he’s caught a respectable 72 balls for 938 yards and four touchdowns. He’ll earn a career high in targets this year, but I’d be careful to judge all of those targets as “quality”. This Sunday, watch for Moore to go over 1,000 yards for the third consecutive year out of his four years in the league.

In other news, it looks like the snap sharing will continue between Newton and P.J. Walker, while the team did designate Sam Darnold to return, so they have 21 days to activate him to the roster.

Bills defense

Yards per game: 288.9 (1st)

Pass yards per game: 179.5 (2nd)

Rush yards per game: 109.4 (12th)

Points per game: 17.6 (3rd)

Turnovers: 26 (3rd)

So the Bills defense is pretty good! Statistically they are the best in the NFL, allowing 288 yards per game. Only one other team is better at defending the pass than the Bills: the Panthers

But they’ve definitely been exposed a few times this season by good teams, particularly on the ground. Despite having the number one ranked defense, the Bills currently sport the 12th-ranked rush defense.

The Panthers will need to crack 100 yards rushing to remain effective in this game, and this is certainly reasonable given the data we’ve seen. Other than that, it’s going to be a pretty tough day watching the Panthers passing game. Never say never, though.

Overall match-up

I know you guys don’t like it when I’m a downer, but this is going to be another tough one.

It’s on the road in a very cold Orchard Park against an elite Bills defense. Look for a nice old defensive struggle on Sunday as two of the NFL’s best defenses boa-constrict their opposing offenses.

The Bills offense is clearly better than the Panthers, but they’ve had their struggles this year too. Josh Allen and his crew are in no way having the season they did last year. I think I can honestly say it’s been a bit of a struggle for the Bills offense and that’s a good thing for Panthers fans. I think it’ll be something like a 20-14 Bills win, but hey, you just never know.