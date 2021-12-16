B-Dub’s pick’em: NFL Week 15 game picks

The NFL is back in action with Week 15 starting tonight when the Chiefs and Chargers square off on Thursday Night Football. The Chiefs (-3) are currently the favorites to win.

There are a few quality games on the schedule this week, but I feel like it’s more fun to predict all of them to see how many I can get right. Last week I was 8-6 (after going 8-6 the week before) so you can clearly see that I’m just throwing darts at a dartboard here. At least I’m pretty consistent, eh?

With that being said, let’s take a look at the games on tap for this week, the betting lines and my thoughts on who will win. If you’re up for it, feel free to add your predictions in the comments.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 15 picks

Chiefs (9-4) vs Chargers (8-5) (TNF)

Point spread: Chiefs -3, Chargers +3

Over/Under: 52

Moneyline: Chiefs -150, Chargers +130

My pick: Chiefs 37 Chargers 35

This should be an exciting game, and I like the Chiefs in a shootout.

Raiders (6-7) vs Browns (7-6) (Sat.)

Point spread: Raiders +3, Browns -3

Over/Under: 40

Moneyline: Raiders +135, Browns -155

My pick: Browns 27 Raiders 20

The Browns should win this game, so I’m going to pick them.

Patriots (9-4) vs Colts (7-6) (Sat.)

Point spread: Patriots +2.5, Colts -2.5

Over/Under: 45

Moneyline: Patriots +120, Colts -140

My pick: Patriots 30 Colts 24

The Patriots are hot right now and I think they’re the better team.

Cowboys (9-4) vs Giants (4-9)

Point spread: Cowboys -10.5, Giants +10.5

Over/Under: 44.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -525, Giants +385

My pick: Cowboys 31 Giants 17

The Cowboys are the best team in the NFC East and should win this game easily.

Texans (2-11) vs Jaguars (2-11)

Point spread: Texans +4, Jaguars -4

Over/Under: 39.5

Moneyline: Texans +155, Jaguars -180

My pick: Jaguars 17 Texans 10

Division battles are usually intense, but this one will probably be really bad. Spare yourself and watch something else.

Titans (9-4) vs Steelers (6-6-1)

Point spread: Titans -2, Steelers +2

Over/Under: 41.5

Moneyline: Titans -125, Steelers +105

My pick: Titans 23 Steelers 20

The Titans squeak by with a win in this one.

Cardinals (10-3) vs Lions (1-11-1)

Point spread: Cardinals -13.5, Lions +13.5

Over/Under: 47.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -675, Lions +475

My pick: Cardinals 37 Lions 23

The Cardinals are one of the best teams in the league and the Lions are one of the worst. Pretty easy to pick this one.

Panthers (5-8) vs Bills (7-6)

Point spread: Panthers +10.5, Bills -10.5

Over/Under: 43.5

Moneyline: Panthers +375, Bills -510

My pick: Bills 30 Panthers 13

I just don’t see any way the Panthers can win this game. The Bills are better, and the Panthers are beat up, struggling and are always ill-prepared. This will probably get ugly fast.

Jets (3-10) vs Dolphins (6-7)

Point spread: Jets +8.5, Dolphins -8.5

Over/Under: 42.5

Moneyline: Jets +320, Dolphins -425

My pick: Dolphins 27 Jets 10

I feel like the Dolphins are good enough to take care of business against the Jets.

Washington (6-7) vs Eagles (6-7)

Point spread: Washington +4.5, Eagles -4.5

Over/Under: 44.5

Moneyline: Washington +180, Eagles -220

My pick: Washington 22 Eagles 20

I think Washington wins this one on a last-second field goal.

Bengals (7-6) vs Broncos (7-6)

Point spread: Bengals +1.5, Broncos -1.5

Over/Under: 44.5

Moneyline: Bengals +100, Broncos -120

My pick: Bengals 23 Broncos 17

I like the Bengals here. I have no reason, just a gut feeling.

Falcons (6-7) vs 49ers (7-6)

Point spread: Falcons +9.5, 49ers -9.5

Over/Under: 46

Moneyline: Falcons +330, 49ers -435

My pick: 49ers 31 Falcons 24

I feel like the 49ers should take care of business here.

Packers (10-3) vs Ravens (8-5)

Point spread: Packers -5, Ravens +5

Over/Under: 43.5

Moneyline: Packers -235, Ravens +190

My pick: Packers 33 Ravens 28

This has the potential to be the best game of the week, and I think the Packers will pick up the win.

Seahawks (5-8) vs Rams (9-4)

Point spread: Seahawks +4.5, Rams -4.5

Over/Under: 45

Moneyline: Seahawks +170, Rams -200

My pick: Rams 27 Seahawks 19

The Rams should win this one because they’re the better team.

Saints (6-7) vs Buccaneers (10-3) (SNF)

Point spread: Saints +10.5, Buccaneers -10.5

Over/Under: 46.5

Moneyline: Saints +375, Buccaneers -510

My pick: Buccaneers 33 Saints 28

This should be an exciting division matchup, but in the end the Bucs should come out on top.

Vikings (6-7) vs Bears (4-9) (MNF)

Point spread: Vikings -3.5, Bears +3.5

Over/Under: 44

Moneyline: Vikings -190, Bears +160

My pick: Vikings 24 Bears 16

This game has the potential to be either really good or really bad, but I like the Vikings here.

What are your predictions for Week 15, Panthers fans? Share your thoughts with us!

