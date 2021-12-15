The Panthers are now 10.5-point underdogs to the Bills

The Carolina Panthers are back on the road for a Week 15 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, and the Panthers are expected to get smoked by a superior team as the line from DraftKings Sportsbook now has the Panthers as 10.5-point underdogs to Buffalo. The over/under is currently set at 43.5 points.

These numbers have moved a bit in Carolina’s favor from the opening line, which saw the Panthers as 11-point underdogs with a 43.5 point over/under total. It’s not really surprising to me that the line has only moved a half-point due to the fact that the Panthers are simply a bad football team, and the Bills — while not playing up to their potential — are at a much higher level than the Panthers are right now. If there’s any surprise in the updated line, it’s that it moved in Carolina’s favor. There’s really not much more to say about this game, to be honest with you. I don’t see how the Panthers have much of a shot in this one, and while there’s still the old adage of ‘any given Sunday’, I don’t think that’s going to apply here.

The Bills are currently in second place in the AFC East with a 7-6 record and are trying to get back to the playoffs after falling short in the AFC Championship Game last year. The Bills have lost three of their last four games, with their lone win coming against the Saints in Week 12.

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can also find the odds for all of next week’s games.