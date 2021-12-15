NFL power rankings: Panthers drop again after eighth loss in 10 games

It’s officially that time of the week: NFL power rankings. The Carolina Panthers (5-8) have dropped eight of their last ten games. The team has four games left, including two against Tampa Bay and one each against the Bills and the Saints. While playoffs haven’t been ruled out yet, it is growing increasingly more difficult to see this as a reality from the product we’re seeing on the field.

As expected, national media did not hold back their wrath towards the Panthers. The most cutting? Perhaps CBS Sports when it wrote that “maybe Matt Rhule should have gone back to college.”

Aggregating several rankings, the Panthers come out to an average of No. 26 (last week: No. 25) in the 32-team NFL.

Let’s check out what outlets around the league are saying about the Panthers after Week 9:

NFL.com: No. 28 (was 25)

Cam Newton lawn darts or P.J. Walker hospital balls? This is the choice facing Matt Rhule, whose self-made QB quandary has swallowed up this Carolina season. The Panthers all but excused themselves from the NFC playoff picture with Sunday’s dispiriting home loss to the Falcons that featured three QB turnovers and extensive playing time for both of Rhule’s underwhelming options under center. On Monday, Rhule told reporters that it’s a “possibility” Sam Darnold is back in the mix once he recovers from his shoulder injury. Decisions, decisions, decisions.

NBC Sports: No. 26 (was 25)

Maybe Matt Rhule should have gone back to college.

CBS Sports: No. 26 (was 24)

The firing of coordinator Joe Brady didn’t do much for the offense. They are just not good enough on that side of the ball, no matter who calls the plays.

ESPN: No. 26 (was 26)

Offense: 30

Defense: 6

Special teams: 10

The offensive rating sums up just where this team went south and what will prevent it from being successful the remainder of the season. Sunday’s loss to Atlanta was a microcosm of the year in that quarterbacks Cam Newton and P.J. Walker combined for two interceptions and a lost fumble that led to 13 of Atlanta’s points. Coach Matt Rhule called Newton’s two turnovers “catastrophic,’’ and there’s been a lot of that since a 3-0

ESPN Football Power Index: No. 25 (-2.1) (was 25)

Sporting News: No. 26 (was 23)

The Panthers are not back with Cam Newton. Or P.J. Walker. Or Newton. Or Walker. They seem lifeless and lost with the defense now also falling apart for Matt Rhule, which as a coaching rule, is not a good sign.

Pro Football Network: No. 26 (was 24)

The firing of Joe Brady was a shocking development one week ago. Matt Rhule continued that hilarity by running a two-quarterback system against the Falcons. As someone who believed Rhule could make the transition from college to the NFL, I am now more worried than I was when the Panthers decided to trade draft assets for Sam Darnold rather than rebuild with a rookie. Neither Cam Newton nor P.J. Walker played well, which is probably the least shocking development of a crazy season. Teams with two quarterbacks, in fact, have no quarterbacks. There are no exceptions. There is a reason Bill Belichick cut ties with Newton, and it wasn’t because he was unvaccinated. It was because having someone lurking over the shoulder of a QB doesn’t push the signal-caller. It’s the most unique position in all sports. It can’t be treated as competition in the middle of a season. My hope is that Carolina pushes hard to find their future QB, and they allow this young and talented roster to flourish. They take a deserved tumble in the Week 15 NFL Power Rankings.

Yahoo! Sports: No. 26 (was 24)

The Panthers are becoming a real mess. With how impulsive owner David Tepper has been since taking over the team, coach Matt Rhule’s future has to be a topic of conversation over these last few weeks of the season.

New York Post: No. 27 (was 27)

Sports Illustrated No. 28 (was 26)

The firing of Joe Brady did not seem to ignite Carolina’s offense and may go down as one of the strangest scapegoating attempts in recent coaching history. The benching of Cam Newton, who was signed in the middle of the season after going unclaimed, is also a strange bit of blame deflection. This team is falling to pieces in a hurry.

DraftKings: No. 23 (was 18)

DraftKings has moved from subjective assessments to using spread differential. Point differential is a helpful tool for figuring out the best and worst teams. However, point spread can offer a little more context to how good or bad teams might be. The top of the rankings includes most of the really good teams and the bottom includes most of the really bad teams.

Czikk’s view: No. 25 (was 23)

I had reasonably high hopes for Sam Darnold and the Panthers coming into this season but those hopes have slowly been crushed. Cam Newton is not the savour that some media tried to prop him up as. At best he is an aging, bottom-10 starter in the NFL with occasional reminders of his better days.

At this point, if I’m a Panthers fan, I’m looking at my team’s draft positioning and seeing what stud I can grab in the first round. And thank goodness they still have that pick: after that, the Panthers will not select a player until the fourth round. They traded away both their second and third round picks in the Sam Darnold and C.J. Henderson deals.