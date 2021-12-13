Panthers open as 11-point underdogs for Week 15 matchup with Bills

The Carolina Panthers will be back in action this Sunday after a very disappointing effort in Week 14 when they fell 29-21 to the Falcons in a game they really needed to win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Now, the Panthers will face an even bigger test: a road game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15.

The lines makers aren’t giving the Panthers much hope in this one (And why should they?), because the Panthers have opened as 11-point underdogs for their Week 15 matchup with Buffalo. The over/under is currently set at 43.5 points.

This is the first game of a tough four-week stretch for the Panthers where they will likely be underdogs in each contest, and now that the Panthers are all but eliminated from the playoffs, their main job should be to evaluate the talent they have on the roster and try to spoil things for the Buccaneers and Saints.

The Panthers have lost three straight games after getting back to .500 a few weeks ago with an upset win over the Cardinals in Week 10, but they have not looked the same since that game. The Bills are currently in second place in the AFC East with a 7-6 record after losing 33-27 to the Buccaneers in overtime yesterday.

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can also find the odds for all of next week’s games.