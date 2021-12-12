Panthers vs Falcons: Panthers once again stumble 29-21, falling to 5-8

The Panthers started the game hot, with an easy 3 and out against the Falcons opening drive. The Panthers offense came out swinging, with a 9 play, 65 yard drive ending in a Cam Newton rush for a TD. The Falcons quickly bounced back, with an 11 play, 75 yard drive of their own capped off by a Cordarrelle Patterson TD. The Panthers proceeded to struggle in the second quarter, with two interceptions, one resulting in a pick six. The Falcons lead 17-7 at half.

Carolina quickly tried to get back into it, with an 8 play 60 yard drive ending in a Chuba Hubbard rush for a touchdown, as Carolina got the gears going on the ground. The Falcons however got a productive drive of their own going, as they kicked a field goal to extend their lead 20-14. The Panthers offense started a productive drive, but a Cam Newton fumble off the snap forced another turnover. The Falcons capitalized with a 10 play, 49 yard drive resulting in a TD pass to Hayden Hurst, to push the lead 26-14 after a failed 2 point conversion attempt.

Carolina tried to rally, but a series of an incomplete pass and a slip by Cam Newton on 4th down turned the ball over on downs after a relatively productive drive. The Falcons once again capitalized with a field goal, making it a 29-14 game with less than 7 minutes on the clock. The Panthers managed to keep it competitive after a turnover on downs, as the defense forced a fumble that gave the offense a chance. They scored with a pass from PJ Walker to Robby Anderson. The defense couldn’t come up with a miracle, however, as the Panthers fell to 5-8.