Panthers vs Falcons: Week 14 open game thread

The Panthers (5-7) are back in action after a much needed by week, and they will look to stay alive in the playoff race when they take on the Falcons (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. this afternoon.

Despite losing their last two games the Panthers are slight favorites in this one, but that’s probably because they are the home team. NFC South games — especially ones between the Panthers and Falcons — are impossible to predict, so there’s honestly no telling what kind of game we will see from either team today.

I honestly can’t tell you whether the Panthers should win this game or not. Hopefully they can pick up a win to get closer to .500 and keep themselves alive in the playoff race. If the Panthers fail to get the job done today, their playoff hopes are pretty much over, so hopefully they can stay in the hunt for just a little while longer with a win.

