NFL Week 14 Sunday open game thread

The Panthers have already played today, but there’s still plenty of football to watch and discuss.

Below you will find the late games on today’s schedule, broken down by network. To see which games are available in your area, you can consult the coverage map here.

CBS

Bills vs Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET

49ers vs Bengals, 4:25 p.m. ET

FOX

Giants vs Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Lions vs Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET

NBC

Bears vs Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET

Which game(s) are you watching? Use this space to talk about the action as it unfolds.

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!