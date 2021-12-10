Lost in all the hullabaloo about the Carolina Panthers firing their offensive coordinator and the rest of their bad offense is the fact the defense is still really good. They currently rank seventh in DVOA (though that has slipped to 11th in weighted DVOA, which adds more weight to recent performances). It’s probably not fair to pin all of the decrease in production on the defense given their offensive teammates have turned the ball over more than they’ve scored it over the last couple of months.

That defense is why the Panthers still have a shot at the playoffs with five weeks to play. They currently sit in the 10 spot, just one game out of both the sixth and seventh seeds in the playoffs. If they want to keep those dreams of the playoffs alive, they have to win on Sunday.

Luckily they host a Falcons team that they’ve already beaten. These teams met for the first time this season back on Halloween. The Panthers held the Falcons to just 13 points and 4.3 yards per play in that contest. They sacked Matt Ryan three times and picked him off twice. They’ll need to do that again to help carry a still dysfunctional offense into a brutal final stretch of the schedule. Here are the keys to make that happen.

Prioritize taking Kyle Pitts away. The Panthers did a fantastic job of this in the first meeting between these two teams, limiting the young star tight end to just two catches for 13 yards on six targets. It was the worst game of his NFL career to date. The Panthers accomplished that by shadowing Pitts with Stephon Gilmore whenever the latter was on the field. That should be the game plan on Sunday as well.

The Panthers did a fantastic job of this in the first meeting between these two teams, limiting the young star tight end to just two catches for 13 yards on six targets. It was the worst game of his NFL career to date. The Panthers accomplished that by shadowing Pitts with Stephon Gilmore whenever the latter was on the field. That should be the game plan on Sunday as well. Keep Cordarrelle Patterson bottled up. Patterson is the only other good player the Falcons have on offense. He’s found a role as a pure football player—he leads the team in carries and is second on the team in receptions. He’s missed one game this season. The Falcons scored zero points in the game. If the Panthers keep him from breaking off any big runs on the ground, the Falcons will have to go to the air to move the football. That tees up this front seven to get after Matt Ryan.

Patterson is the only other good player the Falcons have on offense. He’s found a role as a pure football player—he leads the team in carries and is second on the team in receptions. He’s missed one game this season. The Falcons scored zero points in the game. If the Panthers keep him from breaking off any big runs on the ground, the Falcons will have to go to the air to move the football. That tees up this front seven to get after Matt Ryan. Send pressure at Matt Ryan. The Falcons have extremely limited weaponry around Matt Ryan. They’ll struggle to put pressure on the Panthers defensive backs, which should allow Phil Snow to be more aggressive up front. Ryan has become one of the most conservative passers when it comes to pushing the ball down the field, so the Falcons offense isn’t much of a threat to burn the Panthers deep if they do get aggressive. The Panthers should be able to feast on the immobile Ryan and his lackluster offensive line.

This Panthers defense needs to remind people how good they can be. This Falcons offense is a great place to start and build some momentum heading into a tough final four games of the season.