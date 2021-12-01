Panthers currently 12th in NFC playoff race, Wild Card odds now sit at +1000

The Panthers lost a game they needed to win to keep their playoff hopes within reasonable reach last Sunday, and they looked completely inept while doing so in their 33-10 shellacking by the Dolphins. As a result of that loss, their playoff odds have taken a hit. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Panthers are currently at +1000 odds* to earn one of the three Wild Card spots in the NFC. That puts them third in the NFC South behind the Saints (+250) and Falcons (+550). They are ahead of the Buccaneers (+4000), but that’s because everyone believes the Bucs will win the division instead of dropping down to a Wild Card spot.

The Panthers currently sit in 12th place in the NFC playoff race, which puts them behind seven other teams competing for one of three Wild Card spots. They have already lost to three of the teams ahead of them (Eagles, Vikings and Washington) and would lose the tie-breaker to all three of them since the first step in the league’s tie-breaking process is head-to-head results between tied teams. The Panthers are also behind in the division standings to two others (Falcons and Saints), and they have also lost to the team sitting right behind them in 13th place (Giants), which means if the G-Men make a run towards the end of the season they would also have a tie-breaker advantage over the Panthers due to their 25-3 win in Week 7.

I’ve used a lot of words to say this: I don’t think the Panthers are going to make the playoffs in 2021. I think their loss to the Dolphins was the final nail in their coffin because it put them on the outside looking in among a group of teams who have already beaten them, so they can’t sneak their way in through tie-breakers, and I don’t know if they can win enough games to earn a spot outright. As I’ve mentioned several times this year: The Panthers have a dreadful final four game stretch where they play the Buccaneers twice, the Bills on the road and the Saints on the road. That’s not good news for a team who needs to pick up wins to stay in the Wild Card race.

But hey, if you think the Panthers can somehow pull this off, the odds are pretty good for throwing down a bet on them to be one of the Wild Card teams, so feel free to take a chance on them if you desire.

What do you think, Panthers fans? Are the Panthers’ Wild Card odds fair? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!

*- To explain how this works: If you placed a $100 bet on the Panthers to earn a Wild Card spot, you would end up with $1100 if they did it. Please note that I’m not advising you to place these bets. I’m just explaining what the numbers mean.

