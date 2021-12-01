Panthers 10 Dolphins 33: The Hog Molly Report

Welcome ladies and gentlemen to the Hog Molly Report, where winning in the trenches is all that matters. Before we begin, we open with the reciting of our usual motto:

“Big men allow you to compete. We’re certainly going to look at the big hog mollies.”

In keeping with the proven philosophy that building a team from the inside out is the best strategy for long term success, my goal will be to watch the hog mollies each game during the season and discuss their performance.

The game against the Miami Dolphins was... something. Once again, the offense and defense traded places on the “this is your fault game” and even got some immediate help from special teams in royally messing things up. Let’s break it down.

The offensive line

The NFL’s greatest shuffling experiment continues, still, for some reason... and at this point I am wondering if Matt Rhule and his staff are just drawing names on the left side of the line from a damn hat. I am getting really fed up with it. After what was possibly the offensive line’s best performance yet, particularly for Brady Christensen, against Washington... he rips the left tackle spot away from him, and gives it back to Dennis Daley.

Dennis Daley IS A GUARD.

Brady Christensen IS A TACKLE.

I simply DO NOT understand why you would shuffle the line when you don’t have to, even more so after a rookie plays well in a spot. Let him ride the heat wave.

I could drone on about how we gave up five sacks and numerous batted passes against a defense playing hot right now, but really, I’m just furious at the coaches. We are two years into this rebuild, and i keep hearing words like “plan” and “process” but I have never seen a team that seems to lack those exact things more than the 2nd year Matt Rhule Panthers. I see a team that is reactive, almost whimsical, in what it does week to week. I see a different phase break down each time. I see penalties piling up (though I take exception to how holding calls were enforced on Sunday), and it all just points toward a team that is disorganized and unsure of what to do.

Cohesion and experience is the most important thing for an offensive line, and we have none. We apparently choose to have none.

If I look past the coaches, no one was good, not even Taylor Moton. Trent Scott was atrocious, which I believe is why you’re seeing Deonte Brown activated as two players go to IR. Need to see what he has, because if John Miller can’t play then Scott ain’t it. Daley is not a left tackle, stop trying to make it happen, Brady Christensen has played well enough to get that work. Stop taking the jobs away from guys who are playing well.

The defensive line

Another case of bad offense and special teams tiring out the defense, and wearing it down as the game goes on. The Dolphins held the ball 37.5 minutes and ran 70 plays. The Panthers had 51 plays. 14 points were surrendered in quick succession by a blocked punt touchdown and an interception with our backs to our own goal line. You can’t afford those mistakes. After the Panthers first touchdown drive, they went INT, INT, Punt, Punt, Punt. Your defense is gonna get washed, and eventually, they folded.

I don’t know what more to say than that. Without any kind of offensive output, expectations for the defense will be lowered. Last week’s game was a failure by them, this one certainly wasn’t. As far a linemen who stood out, Brian Burns and Phil Hoskins each had sacks, and Burns overall played a very impressive game. Gap integrity improved significantly, as the Dolphins ran a lot, but overall did not even get to three yards per carry.

It truly is a team game. The offense has to give the defense something to play for, and vice versa. Special Teams just needs to not mess up. Right now, I just don’t see energy and motivation, or a coaching staff capable of delivering it. The Cam energy has worn off, and thankfully we get a bye week to regroup.