Panthers open as 10-point road underdogs for Week 10 matchup with Cardinals

The Panthers were unable to get back over .500 yesterday when they lost 24-6 to the Patriots in what can only be described as a dumpster fire of a football game. The Panthers are not expected to get over yesterday’s loss with a win in Week 10, however, as the opening line from DraftKings Sportsbook has the Panthers as 10-point underdogs to the Cardinals. The over/under is currently set at 45.5 points.

The Panthers were 3.5-point underdogs to the Patriots in their Week 9 matchup, and we were treated to a 24-6 drubbing at home. Can the Panthers find a way to win this game outright, or even cover the spread?

To me, it depends on two (obvious) factors:

1. Can the offense generate enough points to keep up?

They’ve scored just one touchdown in their last 12 quarters of play, and that lack of production will not get the job done against the Cardinals, regardless of who plays quarterback for Arizona this week.

2. Can the defense contain an explosive Cardinals offense?

Kyler Murray suffered an injury against the Packers in Week 8 that kept him out of action yesterday, and the Cardinals still beat the 49ers 31-17 with Colt McCoy at quarterback. Oh, they played without DeAndre Hopkins too, in case you were looking for other reasons to be pessimistic about our chances.

I don’t want to say this one’s already over, because they play the game on the field and not on paper, but it’s not looking good for a Panthers team who have been struggling to find their identity over the last few weeks.

The Panthers finally had running back Christian McCaffrey back in action yesterday against the Patriots, but his 106 yards from scrimmage (52 rushing, 54 receiving) weren’t enough to overcome the awful play by Sam Darnold, and the Panthers once again struggled to put points on the board due to costly turnovers and bad decision making. The Panthers have fallen to 4-5 on the year after yesterday’s loss to New England, and are now last in the NFC South.

The Cardinals are currently leading the NFC West with an 8-1 record following their 31-17 drubbing of the 49ers yesterday.

