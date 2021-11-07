2021 CSR midseason NFL fantasy football awards

We are now approximately halfway through the NFL Fantasy season so let’s hand out some awards to both the best fantasy players and the best CSR general managers.

Midseason player MVP: Tom Brady - 32.6 points per game

Brady leads fantasy in scoring at 32.6 points per game which for me is surprising. Sure he finished 2020 in a roar even before winning the Super Bowl. I just expected the Buccaneers to run the ball more than they have. You think the Patriots might be feeling like they cut Brady loose a little early? Yeah I’m sure they do. Brady was a maximum value pick in the fifth round.

In second place and not surprising is Josh Allen (31.9). Allen numbers get boosted from his ability to run the ball, something Brady and third place Matt Stafford (29.3) rarely do.

Best running back: Derrick Henry - 937 yards, 10 touchdowns in 7.5 games

Henry has had a blistering start to the NFL season. Unfortunately as you know Henry just went down with a broken ankle. That really sucks for him because he was on pace to break some records. Even so he is still in the fantasy lead and I couldn’t award this to Jonathan Taylor just because Henry will now miss 6 to 8 weeks. With the second place Taylor (821 yds) only a little over 100 yards behind Henry he is now the favorite to win the 2021 rushing crown. There isn’t another running back with over 600 yards behind him so he could it by a large margin.

Best wide receiver: Cooper Kupp – 924 yards, 10 touchdowns, 23.05 points per game

Who saw this coming? Well I did for one. That’s why I drafted him in the fifth round of the cash league. I had a feeling Kupp (924 yds) and Stafford would be a dynamic combo and that has truly played out. Runner up is Deebo Samuel (819, 19.9 avg) which is also not a surprise to me. Samuel had high scoring games in 2020 before getting injured early in the season. The potential was there, he just needed to stay healthy (knock on wood).

Best tight end: Mark Andrews - 516 yds, 4 touchdowns, 13.16 points per game

Andrews is second to Travis Kelce in yards and touchdowns but that was expected. Kelce was drafted much earlier that Andrews, who went in the second round in most leagues. Andrews is only 50 yards and a touchdown behind Kelce who I believe is actually having a bit of down year… for him. Andrews on the other hand was often in the fourth or fifth round. He had a slow start to the season fantasy wise but has been targeted a lot more as the season has progressed.

Best defense: Buffalo Bills

This is why you don’t draft defenses early. The Bills were drafted in the 15th round of the cash league. The next three teams in defensive scoring, Saints, Cardinals and Cowboys went undrafted. The fifth-ranked Broncos were drafted in the 13th round (by me).

CSR midseason fantasy general manager leaders

Here’s a look at who is leading overall points scored in all three leagues.

In CSR League 2 the Pontiac Bandits (6-2, first place) leads the league with 1,090 points scored. The core of his team is Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers, Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams and Adam Thielen. My team Rhulin the Gridiron (5-3, fourth place) is actually matched up with the Bandist this week so I have a chance to move closer to the top spot. My team struggled out of the gate but a two game win streak has me back in first in my division.

In CSR League 1 Rhule 34 leads with 1,108 points (6-2). The core of his team is Travis Kelce, Jalen Hurts, Deebo Samuel, Austin Ekeler, Chris Caron, and the Buffalo defense. My team Supreme Rhulers (3-5) is my worst team of the three leagues. Don’t count me out yet though, five losses

Leading the cash league and all three leagues in scoring is the Cardiac Cats, which is my team. This might be a first where I’ve been the leading team at midseason. I must say I rocked the first five picks of the draft: Kyler Murray, Jonathan Taylor, Joe Mixon, Terry McLaurin and Cooper Kupp. I feel good about this team going forward (knock on wood).

So yes your favorite fantasy guru, Jaxon (me), is leading the pack and not looking back!

On another note I was also prepared to state in this post up until a week ago I regret taking Christian McCaffrey No. 1 overall in CSR League 1 and not taking Derrick Henry. That feeling has completely flip flopped with Henry breaking his foot and McCaffrey coming off of injured reserve the past week. Fingers crossed that CMC is fully ready to dominate again!

Best Panthers-themed fantasy team name

I have three that stand out and I’m struggling to pick a winner. I’ll put up a poll instead of picking one myself. Here’s your three candidates:

Hot Chuba Time Machine (Stephen)

I love movie references, something I often do as well. For instance a couple of my favorites I’ve used is ‘Dak to the Future’, ‘Natural Born Kylers’ and ‘Big Trouble in Kittle China’.

Sweet Chinn Music (Steven/Brandon)

Two owners have used this one, one in CSR 1 and one in CSR 2…not sure if one stole it from the other but I like it either way. They can split the win if it turns out that way.

Eat Your Gross Tomatos (Jeff M)

At first blush I thought ‘What?’ but then it clicked, it’s a play on Yetur Gross-Matos… I love the originality. It’s not something I would have thought of.

Cast your vote!

Worst fantasy general manager

This wouldn’t be any fun if I didn’t clown someone. This easily goes to We Are Terrace Marshall (Thomas) who obviously bailed on the team since he still has JK Dobbins in his line up. This is what sucks about free leagues is every year, every free league has at least one dead team and it skews the results. For this reason I doubt I will offer a free league next year.

Runner-up worst general manager

This is easily Sweet Chinn Music (Brandon) because he still can’t beat me yet I know he would accept going 1-12 if that one win was against me. He had his chance back in Week 2 and I let him take an early lead only to crush his soul at the end! Actually Brandon is pretty good at fantasy we just have a rivalry that goes back a ways so it’s fun to rub it in.

He has another chance coming up in the second half of the season. Win or lose I will post on the results.

Moving on to my last topic, here’s the current standings in all three leagues.

CSR Cash League standings

CSR League 1 standings

CSR League 2 standings

Keep Pounding!