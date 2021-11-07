Panthers vs Patriots: Week 9 open game thread

The Panthers (4-4) ended their four-game losing streak with a win over the Falcons last week, and will look to win back-to-back games when they face off with the Patriots (4-4) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. this afternoon.

The Panthers have looked like two different teams this season, and I’m not sure which version of the Panthers will show up today against the Patriots. The Panthers are underdogs in this one, mostly due to the fact that PJ Walker is starting in place of Sam Darnold, who is out with a concussion.

If the Panthers can find success running the football and avoid turnovers — much like they did last week against the Falcons — they should be able to pull off a win. If not, we could be in for a long afternoon.

As always, use this space to talk about the action as it unfolds.

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.