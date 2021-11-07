NFL Week 9 Sunday open game thread

The Panthers have already played today, but there’s still plenty of football to watch and discuss.

Below you will find the remaining games on the schedule today, broken down by network. To see which games are available in your area, you can consult the coverage map here.

CBS

Chargers vs Eagles, 4:05 p.m. ET

FOX

Packers vs Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cardinals vs 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

NBC

Titans vs Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET

Which game(s) are you watching? Use this space to talk about the action as it unfolds.

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!