Panthers place Donte Jackson on injured reserve

The Carolina Panthers have placed cornerback Donte Jackson on injured reserve. This will not be a limited stint with a return in a few weeks. Jackson has been diagnosed with a season ending groin injury. He will be a free agent in 2022.

Donte Jackson headed to injured reservehttps://t.co/7eah4zEuGb — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 30, 2021

For those keeping track at home, that puts both of the Panthers starting corners from Week 1 on injured reserve to end the season. Say what you want about Jackson’s play in the last two weeks, that’s bad luck for any team.

Jackson is a fast and flashy cornerback who, in four years in Charlotte, never proved to be consistent. 2021 was shaping up to be his best season until he was asked to match up against Terry McLaurin of the Washington Football Team and Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins. Fans began to turn on him quickly after those two games.

The remaining five weeks of the 2021 season will be all about getting a look at CJ Henderson and Stephon Gilmore in full time roles. Their performance, more than Jackson’s this season, will weigh on the team’s decision on who to retain from an overly heralded—and supposedly talented—secondary for next season.