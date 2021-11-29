Panthers playoff odds plummet after Week 12 loss to Dolphins

The Panthers lost a game they needed to win to keep their playoff hopes within reasonable reach yesterday, and they looked completely inept while doing so in their 33-10 shellacking by the Dolphins. To make matters worse, their playoff odds have also taken a hit as a result of yesterday’s “performance”. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Panthers are currently at +4000 odds to win the NFC South, +25000 to win the NFC, and +50000 to win the Super Bowl*.

These numbers shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who has watched the Panthers play football over the last few weeks. Sure, they demolished the Cardinals in Cam Newton’s glorious return, but since then they’ve dropped two straight games that were certainly winnable, and they’ve looked inept in both attempts to resurrect their season and take one of the playoff spots that are up for grabs in the NFC. To illustrate how far the Panthers have fallen since that Week 10 victory over the Cardinals, their odds to win the Super Bowl were at +9000 two weeks ago when they were 5-5 and had hopes of Newton being the spark the team needed to reach their potential.

I’m not sure the Panthers will recover from their Week 12 loss that put them on the outside looking in, but if you still believe the Panthers have a shot and want to take a longshot bet, now would be the time to jump in on the action.

What do you think, Panthers fans? Are the Panthers’ playoff odds fair? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!

*- To put this in perspective, if you placed a $100 bet on each of these scenarios, you would end up with $4100 if the Panthers won the division, $25,100 if they won the NFC and $50,100 if they won the Super Bowl. Please note that I’m not advising you to place these bets. I’m just explaining what the numbers mean.

