Panthers vs Dolphins: Week 12 open game thread

The Panthers (5-6) fell back below .500 with a disappointing 27-21 loss to Washington last week, and they will look to get back on track when they take on the Dolphins (4-7) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. this afternoon.

The Panthers have looked like two different teams this season, and they had a big boost in morale with the return of Cam Newton two weeks ago. They looked better than they have all season in Week 10 when they dominated the Cardinals 34-10 in Arizona, but they feel back off their pedestal last week when they were humbled by Taylor Heinicke and Washington. Despite losing last week the Panthers are slight favorites in this one, and we should see even better play at quarterback with Cam Newton being more familiar with the playbook. (If you haven’t noticed, he’s been really good despite joining the team two weeks ago.)

I don’t want to get too cocky here, but the Panthers should win this game. Hopefully they can pick up a big win to get back .500 and keep themselves involved in the playoff race. If the Panthers fail to get the job done today, their playoff hopes are all but dashed, so hopefully they can stay in the hunt for just a little while longer with a win.

