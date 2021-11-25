B-Dub’s pick’em: NFL Week 12 game picks

The NFL is back in action with Week 12 starting today with a three-game slate on Thanksgiving: Bears vs Lions, Raiders vs Cowboys, and Bills vs Saints. The Bears (-3), Cowboys (-7.5) and Bills (-6.5) are all favorites to win on Turkey Day.

There are a few quality games on the schedule this week, but I feel like it’s more fun to predict all of them to see how many I can get right. Last week I was 8-7 (after going 8-6 the week before) so you can clearly see that I’m just throwing darts at a dartboard here. But maybe I can get lucky this week, eh?

With that being said, let’s take a look at the games on tap for this week, the betting lines and my thoughts on who will win. If you’re up for it, feel free to add your predictions in the comments.

NFL Week 12 picks

Bears (3-7) vs Lions (0-9-1) (Thurs.)

Point spread: Bears -3, Lions +3

Over/Under: 41.5

Moneyline: Bears -155, Lions +135

My pick: Bears 23 Lions 19

This is probably going to be a bad game, but it’s football on Thanksgiving so you know you’ll probably tune in.

Raiders (5-5) vs Cowboys (7-3) (Thurs.)

Point spread: Raiders +7.5, Cowboys -7.5

Over/Under: 51

Moneyline: Raiders +260, Cowboys -335

My pick: Cowboys 30 Raiders 14

I think the Cowboys will rebound after last week’s loss to the Chiefs and give their fans something to be happy about on Turkey Day.

Bills (6-4) vs Saints (5-5) (TNF)

Point spread: Bills -6.5, Saints +6.5

Over/Under: 45

Moneyline: Bills -275, Saints +220

My pick: Bills 28 Saints 24

This one has the potential to be good, but it’s a short week so it could get a little ugly. I think the Bills have the slight edge here.

Buccaneers (7-3) vs Colts (6-5)

Point spread: Buccaneers -3.5, Colts +3.5

Over/Under: 51.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -165, Colts +145

My pick: Buccaneers 24 Colts 21

The Bucs and Colts are both good teams so I think this one will be close. I’ll give the Bucs the slight edge because they have the GOAT under center.

Jets (2-8) vs Texans (2-8)

Point spread: Jets +2.5, Texans -2.5

Over/Under: 45

Moneyline: Jets +120, Texans -140

My pick: Texans 13 Jets 12

I can’t imagine anyone is watching this game unless they’re putting money on it and/or they enjoy watching things just to make fun of them, so if that’s you then more power to ya.

Eagles (5-6) vs Giants (3-7)

Point spread: Eagles -3.5, Giants +3.5

Over/Under: 45.5

Moneyline: Eagles -180, Giants +155

My pick: Eagles 34 Giants 20

The Eagles are arguably better than their record and the Giants just fired their offensive coordinator, so this game could literally go in a thousand different directions. I think the Eagles will pick up the comfortable win, though.

Panthers (5-6) vs Dolphins (4-7)

Point spread: Panthers -2, Dolphins +2

Over/Under: 41.5

Moneyline: Panthers -130, Dolphins +110

My pick: Panthers 27 Dolphins 18

The Panthers should win this game. Cam Newton is getting more and more familiar with the playbook as the days pass, and he’s playing like the Cam of old. The Panthers should win this game, but they might not because... well because they’re the Panthers and they tend to lose games they should win. I’m still gonna pick them anyway because I can’t help myself.

Titans (8-3) vs Patriots (7-4)

Point spread: Titans +6.5, Patriots -6.5

Over/Under: 43.5

Moneyline: Titans +215, Patriots -265

My pick: Patriots 20 Titans 17

The Titans were embarrassed at home by the Texans last week, and that will make them angry, but I don’t think they’ll be angry enough to handle the surging Patriots who have won five straight (and dominated the Falcons last Thursday). Those extra three days of rest will be enough to give the Patriots the edge here, in my humble opinion.

Steelers (5-4-1) vs Bengals (6-4)

Point spread: Steelers +4.5, Bengals -4.5

Over/Under: 44.5

Moneyline: Steelers +175, Bengals -210

My pick: Bengals 32 Steelers 23

I feel like the Bengals are good enough to get the job done at home against a division rival who couldn’t beat the Lions a few weeks ago.

Falcons (4-6) vs Jaguars (2-8)

Point spread: Falcons -1, Jaguars +1

Over/Under: 46.5

Moneyline: Falcons -120, Jaguars +100

My pick: Falcons 23 Jaguars 16

The Falcons are 1-point favorites over a 2-8 team. Let’s all point and laugh at them, y’all. Seriously though, they should be favored by more than one point and they shouldn’t have much trouble with the Jags... but like the Panthers, the Falcons tend to make things harder on themselves than they should, so this one could go a multitude of directions before it’s over.

Chargers (6-4) vs Broncos (5-5)

Point spread: Chargers -2.5, Broncos +2.5

Over/Under: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -145, Broncos +125

My pick: Chargers 23 Broncos 20

This one has a chance to be the most exciting game of the week. I like the Chargers in a close one.

Rams (7-3) vs Packers (8-3)

Point spread: Rams +1, Packers -1

Over/Under: 48

Moneyline: Rams -110, Packers -110

My pick: Packers 28 Rams 26

This will be the game that everyone will want to watch since it’s two high profile teams with winning records, and this game could go a long way towards determining playoff seeding. I like the Packers at home, so I’m gonna go with them.

Vikings (5-5) vs 49ers (5-5)

Point spread: Vikings +3.5, 49ers -3.5

Over/Under: 48.5

Moneyline: Vikings +150, 49ers -170

My pick: 49ers 20 Vikings 19

The 49ers have the edge because they’re at home, but I think this will be a close, entertaining game between two decent teams.

Browns (6-5) vs Ravens (7-3) (SNF)

Point spread: Browns +3.5, Ravens -3.5

Over/Under: 45.5

Moneyline: Browns +155, Ravens -180

My pick: Browns 26 Ravens 23

I think the Browns can pull off an upset in this one.

Seahawks (3-7) vs Washington (4-6) (MNF)

Point spread: Seahawks +1, Washington -1

Over/Under: 47

Moneyline: Seahawks +100, Washington -120

My pick: Washington 25 Seahawks 13

I’m gonna pick Washington. I don’t really have a reason other than a gut feeling.

