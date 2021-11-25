NFL Week 12 Thursday open game thread

Happy Thanksgiving, CSR!

As always, the NFL has three games on the Turkey Day schedule for us to watch and discuss. You can view today’s slate of games below.

Bears vs Lions

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)

Streaming: FOX Sports Live (tv login req.)

Raiders vs Cowboys

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)

Streaming: Paramount Plus (subscription req.)

Bills vs Saints

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, Drew Brees)

Streaming: Peacock (subscription req.)

Use this space to talk about the action as it unfolds.

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!