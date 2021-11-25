 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Week 12 Thursday open game thread

We have three games to watch and discuss on Turkey Day.

By Bradley Smith
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Happy Thanksgiving, CSR!

As always, the NFL has three games on the Turkey Day schedule for us to watch and discuss. You can view today’s slate of games below.

Bears vs Lions

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)
Streaming: FOX Sports Live (tv login req.)

Raiders vs Cowboys

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo)
Streaming: Paramount Plus (subscription req.)

Bills vs Saints

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, Drew Brees)
Streaming: Peacock (subscription req.)

Use this space to talk about the action as it unfolds.

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!

More From Cat Scratch Reader

Loading comments...