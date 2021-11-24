The Panthers are now 2-point favorites over the Dolphins

The Carolina Panthers will travel south to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 12, and the Panthers are expected to get back to .500 with a win on Sunday as the line from DraftKings Sportsbook now has the Panthers as 2-point favorites over Miami. The over/under is currently set at 41.5 points.

These numbers have barely changed from the opening line which saw the Panthers as 1.5-point favorites with a 43 point over/under total. It’s interesting to me that the line has only moved a half-point due to the fact that new-old Panthers quarterback Cam Newton — who has looked like the Cam Newton of old in his two appearances with the Panthers over the last two weeks — is expected to start for the second straight week. P.J. Walker could also see some playing time in shared duty with Newton, but that was the plan last week and Walker never took the field due to Newton playing so well, so there’s a good chance we see Newton take 100 percent of the snaps again this week.

The Dolphins are currently in third place in the AFC East with a 4-7 record and are trying to improve on their 10-6 finish last year. The Dolphins have won three straight games after a terrible 1-7 start to the season that included a six-game losing streak.

