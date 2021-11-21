Panthers open as 1.5-point favorites for Week 12 matchup with Dolphins

The Carolina Panthers fell back below .500 today when the defense failed to contain Washington’s offensive attack in their 27-21 loss in front of an excited home crowd that watched Cam Newton do everything he could to lead his team to victory.

The lines makers have taken notice of Carolina’s loss today, and as a result the Panthers are only 1.5-point favorites for their Week 12 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. The over/under is currently set at 43 points.

The Panthers opened as 3.5-point favorites over Washington for their Week 11 matchup, but were unable to meet expectations when they lost in front of their home crowd and fell to 5-6 on the year.

The Dolphins are currently in third place in the AFC East with a 4-7 record, and picked up a 24-17 win over the Jets earlier today.

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can also find the odds for all of next week’s games.