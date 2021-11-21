Panthers vs Washington: Week 11 open game thread

The Panthers (5-5) made it back to .500 with an exciting 34-10 win over the Cardinals last week, and they will look to pick up their second straight win when they take on Washington (3-6) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. this afternoon.

The Panthers have looked like two different teams this season, but they had a big boost in morale with the return of Cam Newton last week. They looked better than they have all season when they dominated the Cardinals 34-10 last Sunday in Arizona. Thanks to that win the Panthers are slight favorites in this one, and we should see an improvement at quarterback with Cam Newton expected to start for Carolina.

I don’t want to get too cocky here, but the Panthers should win this game handily. Hopefully they can pick up a big win to get over .500 and keep themselves involved in the playoff race. The last four games of the year are going to be a meat grinder for the Panthers, so this is one of the games they need to win if they want to stay in the hunt for a spot in the postseason. Hopefully they can take care of business like they should.

