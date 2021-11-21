The 5-5 Panthers are back home for a Week 11 matchup with Washington at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, November 21 at 1 p.m. ET. The Panthers climbed back to .500 after a 34-10 win over the Cardinals last week and will try to get back over .500 on the year with a win today. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Panthers (-3.5) are currently the favorites to win, so hopefully the pickers are right and the Panthers can end the week with a 6-5 record.

The last time these two teams met was in Week 16 of last season, when the Panthers won 20-13 in Washington. (Well, actually Maryland, but you get the idea.) The Panthers are 7-9 all time against Washington (all regular season), and the Panthers have won six of the last eight meetings between the two teams (including five in a row from 2009-2016). Washington are looking to improve on their 7-9 record from last year, but are currently in third place in the NFC East with a 3-6 record.

Below you will find all the information you need to follow the action as it happens live.

Game day information

What: Carolina Panthers vs Washington Football Team

When: Sunday, November 21 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

TV: FOX; Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez (coverage map)

Streaming: FuboTV, FOX Sports Live (tv login req.), Yahoo! Sports, Panthers mobile app

Radio: Panthers radio (local); Mick Mixon, Kurt Coleman, Jim Szoke

Spanish Radio: Panthers radio (local); Jaime Moreno, Antonio Ramos

Weather: H-64°, L-46° / Mostly Cloudy / 5 mph NNW wind / 5% rain (complete forecast)

Odds: Panthers -3.5, Washington +3.5 | O/U 43 | Moneyline: Panthers -170, Washington +150

TV replays

NFL Network will air condensed replays of a selected group of regular season games throughout the week. To see if/when the Panthers’ game will be replayed, you can check NFL Network’s television schedule for more information.

Uniforms

The Panthers will wear black jerseys for this game.

