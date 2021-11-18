B-Dub’s pick’em: NFL Week 11 game picks

The NFL is back in action with Week 11 starting tonight when the Patriots and Falcons face off on Thursday Night Football. The Patriots (-7) are currently the favorites to win.

There are a few quality games on the schedule this week, but I feel like it’s more fun to predict all of them to see how many I can get right. Last week I was 8-6 (after going 7-7 the week before) so you can clearly see that I’m just throwing darts at a dartboard here. But maybe I can get lucky this week, eh?

With that being said, let’s take a look at the games on tap for this week, the betting lines and my thoughts on who will win. If you’re up for it, feel free to add your predictions in the comments.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 11 picks

Patriots (6-4) vs Falcons (4-5) (TNF)

Point spread: Patriots -7, Falcons +7

Over/Under: 47.5

Moneyline: Patriots -290, Falcons +230

My pick: Patriots 28 Falcons 3

This is probably going to be a boring game, but it’s football on a Thursday night so you know you’ll probably tune in.

Saints (5-4) vs Eagles (4-6)

Point spread: Saints +1.5, Eagles -1.5

Over/Under: 43.5

Moneyline: Saints +105, Eagles -125

My pick: Saints 27 Eagles 20

I find it hard to believe the Saints are underdogs to a team with a losing record, and I think they’ll take care of business and avoid falling to .500 on the year.

Dolphins (3-7) vs Jets (2-7)

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5, Jets +3.5

Over/Under: 45

Moneyline: Dolphins -165, Jets +145

My pick: Dolphins 17 Jets 9

This one has the potential to be ugly, but it’s a divisional battle so it should be competitive. I think the Dolphins have the slight edge here.

Washington (3-6) vs Panthers (5-5)

Point spread: Washington +3.5, Panthers -3.5

Over/Under: 43

Moneyline: Washington +150, Panthers -170

My pick: Panthers 27 Washington 10

The Panthers have momentum on their side with the arrival of Cam Newton, and I think they’ll take care of Washington and get back over .500 this week.

Colts (5-5) vs Bills (6-3)

Point spread: Colts +7, Bills -7

Over/Under: 50.5

Moneyline: Colts +245, Bills -310

My pick: Bills 23 Colts 16

I like the Bills here, mostly because they’re the home team.

Lions (0-8-1) vs Browns (5-5)

Point spread: Lions +10, Browns -10

Over/Under: 44.5

Moneyline: Lions +320, Browns -425

My pick: Browns 21 Lions 9

The Lions avoided 0-17 last week when they tied the Steelers, but I don’t think they’ll get their first win of 2021 against the Browns this week. They’re still terrible.

49ers (4-5) vs Jaguars (2-7)

Point spread: 49ers -6.5, Jaguars +6.5

Over/Under: 45

Moneyline: 49ers -275, Jaguars +220

My pick: 49ers 26 Jaguars 12

The Jaguars are bad and the 49ers are less bad, so this one’s not too complicated.

Texans (1-8) vs Titans (8-2)

Point spread: Texans +10, Titans -10

Over/Under: 44.5

Moneyline: Texans +340, Titans -450

My pick: Titans 24 Texans 3

The Texans are probably the second-worst team in the league, and the Titans are among the elite. This one shouldn’t be close.

Packers (8-2) vs Vikings (4-5)

Point spread: Packers -2.5, Vikings +2.5

Over/Under: 49

Moneyline: Packers -135, Vikings +115

My pick: Packers 31 Vikings 24

I feel like the Packers are good enough to get the job done on the road against a division rival.

Ravens (6-3) vs Bears (3-6)

Point spread: Ravens -6, Bears +6

Over/Under: 45

Moneyline: Ravens -240, Bears +195

My pick: Ravens 27 Bears 13

The Ravens are better and should win this game.

Bengals (5-4) vs Raiders (5-4)

Point spread: Bengals -1.5, Raiders +1.5

Over/Under: 49.5

Moneyline: Bengals -120, Raiders +100

My pick: Raiders 20 Bengals 14

The Raiders are at home so I’m giving them the edge here.

Cardinals (8-2) vs Seahawks (3-6)

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5, Seahawks +2.5

Over/Under: 49

Moneyline: Cardinals -135, Seahawks +115

My pick: Cardinals 26 Seahawks 21

The Cardinals will get back to their winning ways after being humbled by the Panthers last week and will take care of the Seahawks.

Cowboys (7-2) vs Chiefs (6-4)

Point spread: Cowboys +2.5, Chiefs -2.5

Over/Under: 56.5

Moneyline: Cowboys +120, Chiefs -140

My pick: Cowboys 24 Chiefs 19

The Cowboys are possibly one of the best teams in the NFC and the Chiefs are having a down year, so I think Dallas will be able to take the win here.

Steelers (5-3-1) vs Chargers (5-4) (SNF)

Point spread: Steelers +5, Chargers -5

Over/Under: 47

Moneyline: Steelers +180, Chargers -220

My pick: Chargers 26 Steelers 23

I like the Chargers in a close one.

Giants (3-6) vs Buccaneers (6-3) (MNF)

Point spread: Giants +10.5, Buccaneers -10.5

Over/Under: 49.5

Moneyline: Giants +360, Buccaneers -490

My pick: Buccaneers 33 Giants 12

The Buccaneers are better and should win this game with ease.

What are your predictions for Week 11, Panthers fans? Share your thoughts with us!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.