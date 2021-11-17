The Panthers are now 3.5-point favorites over Washington

The Carolina Panthers will most likely be starting Cam Newton at quarterback when they square off with the Washington Football Team in Week 11, and the Panthers are expected to get back over .500 with a win on Sunday as the line from DraftKings Sportsbook now has the Panthers as 3.5-point favorites over Washington. The over/under is currently set at 43 points.

These numbers have slightly changed from the opening line which saw the Panthers as 2.5-point favorites with a 43.5 point over/under total. It’s interesting to me that the line has only moved one point due to the fact that new-old Panthers quarterback Cam Newton — who produced two touchdowns on his first two plays last week — is expected to start. P.J. Walker could also see some playing time in shared duty with Newton, much like the Panthers did last week against the Cardinals.

The Panthers should be able to find success on offense against Washington with the news that Chase Young will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, so hopefully we’ll see the Panthers have fun and run up the score this week. The Panthers defense should be up to the task to contain Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, and if the offense do their part and put points up on the board, we could see a Panthers team dominate their opponent for the second straight week.

Washington are currently in third place in the NFC East with a 3-6 record and are trying to improve on their 7-9 finish last year (even though they did win the NFC East and hosted a playoff game).

