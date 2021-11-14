Panthers open as 2.5-point favorites for Week 11 matchup with Washington

The Carolina Panthers were able to get back to .500 today when they dominated the Cardinals 34-10 in Cam Newton’s triumphant return to action, and they now have momentum on their side thanks to Newton’s arrival in the Queen City. Newton was responsible for two of the team’s touchdowns today — one rushing and one passing — and the offense finally looked like the unit we’ve been hoping to see since Sam Darnold’s play started to decline following the team’s Week 4 loss to the Cowboys.

The lines makers have taken notice of Carolina’s improved offense, and now the Panthers are expected to win back-to-back games when they face the Washington Football Team at home in Week 11. The opening line from DraftKings Sportsbook has the Panthers as 2.5-point favorites over Washington, and the over/under is currently set at 43.5 points.

The Panthers opened as 10.5-point underdogs to the Cardinals in their Week 10 matchup, but completely exceeded expectations when they won by 24 points on the road against a team that was 8-1 and leading their division when the day began.

Washington are currently in third place in the NFC East with a 3-6 record, but managed to score an upset of their own with a 29-19 win over the Buccaneers earlier today.

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can also find the odds for all of next week’s games.