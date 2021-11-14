Panthers vs Cardinals: Week 10 open game thread

The Panthers (4-5) fell back under .500 with a disappointing 24-6 loss to the Patriots last week, and they will look to avoid their second straight loss when they take on the Cardinals (8-1) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. this afternoon.

The Panthers have looked like two different teams this season, and I’m not sure which version of the Panthers will show up today against the Cardinals. The Panthers are big underdogs in this one, mostly due to the facts that a) the Cardinals are one of the better teams in the league this year, and b) the Panthers have struggled to put points on the board due to poor play at the quarterback position.

To make matters worse (or maybe better, who knows at this point), P.J. Walker is expected to start in place of Sam Darnold, who is dealing with a partially broken scapula. This is going to be a tough game for the Panthers, but if they can find a way to successfully move the football down the field, score touchdowns instead of field goals and avoid turnovers, they should be able to pull off an upset win. If not, we could be in for a long afternoon.

As always, use this space to talk about the action as it unfolds.

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!

