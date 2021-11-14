 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 10 Sunday open game thread

Let’s watch and discuss Week 10’s early afternoon games.

By Bradley Smith
Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Panthers don’t play until 4:05 p.m. ET today, but there’s still plenty of football to watch and discuss.

Below you will find the early games on today’s schedule, broken down by network. To see which games are available in your area, you can consult the coverage map here.

CBS

Browns vs Patriots, 1 p.m. ET
Saints vs Titans, 1 p.m. ET
Bills vs Jets, 1 p.m. ET
Jaguars vs Colts, 1 p.m. ET

FOX

Falcons vs Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET
Buccaneers vs Washington, 1 p.m. ET
Lions vs Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Which game(s) are you watching? Use this space to talk about the action as it unfolds.

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!

