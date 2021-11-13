Juston Burris, Brandon Zylstra return from injured reserve

The Carolina Panthers have activated safety Juston Burris (groin) and wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (hamstring) from injured reserve. This is great news for their defense and special teams.

Burris is the starting safety opposite Jeremy Chinn and was a force for the Panthers during the first two games of the season. His highlight across two and a fraction games was a third down interception courtesy of the New Orleans Saints Jameis Winston in Week 2. He then suffered a groin injury four days later playing a Thursday Night game against Houston and has not seen the field since.

Zylstra’s return is a boon for both the wide receiver corps and the Panthers recently improving special teams. Both units have had their struggles this season and should welcome veteran depth. In addition to be an occasional option in the passing game, Zylstra has been a key player and leader on coverage teams—a role this team has struggled to fill.