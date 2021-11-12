Keep Sounding: CAM NEWTON IS BACK

Cam Newton is back. Cam Newton is back. Cam Newton is back.
The Carolina Panthers have a game with the Arizona Cardinals this weekend. They lost to the New England Patriots last weekend. But that’s kind of overshadowed. Here’s what we got.
- The Panthers lost to the Patriots and the offense continues to be a total disaster. Probably good use a different quarterback...
- Somehow talking about punters for a couple of minutes because the offense is so bad and we’ve gotten to that point
- The Carolina Panthers have brought Cam Newton home and we are extremely excited
- Expectations for Cam upon his return to the lineup
- Cam Newton is back. It’s surreal.
- A renewed look at the Panthers upcoming schedule now that Cam is in the fray
- A brief look ahead to this weekend’s game against the best team in the NFL
- PJ Walker the gunslinger
- Score predictions
- Cam Newton is back
Loading comments...