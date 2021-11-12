 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Keep Sounding: CAM NEWTON IS BACK

Cam Newton is back. What else needs to be said?

By Jonathan DeLong
Cam Newton is back. Cam Newton is back. Cam Newton is back.

The Carolina Panthers have a game with the Arizona Cardinals this weekend. They lost to the New England Patriots last weekend. But that’s kind of overshadowed. Here’s what we got.

  • The Panthers lost to the Patriots and the offense continues to be a total disaster. Probably good use a different quarterback...
  • Somehow talking about punters for a couple of minutes because the offense is so bad and we’ve gotten to that point
  • The Carolina Panthers have brought Cam Newton home and we are extremely excited
  • Expectations for Cam upon his return to the lineup
  • Cam Newton is back. It’s surreal.
  • A renewed look at the Panthers upcoming schedule now that Cam is in the fray
  • A brief look ahead to this weekend’s game against the best team in the NFL
  • PJ Walker the gunslinger
  • Score predictions
  • Cam Newton is back

LINK TO SHOW

