B-Dub’s pick’em: NFL Week 10 game picks

The NFL is back in action with Week 10 starting tonight when the Ravens and Dolphins face off on Thursday Night Football. The Ravens (-7.5) are currently the favorites to win.

There are a few quality games on the schedule this week, but I feel like it’s more fun to predict all of them to see how many I can get right. Last week I was 7-7 (after going 8-7 and 10-3 the two weeks before) so you can clearly see that I’m just throwing darts at a dartboard here. But maybe I can get lucky this week, eh?

With that being said, let’s take a look at the games on tap for this week, the betting lines and my thoughts on who will win. If you’re up for it, feel free to add your predictions in the comments.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 10 picks

Ravens (6-2) vs Dolphins (2-7) (TNF)

Point spread: Ravens -7.5, Dolphins +7.5

Over/Under: 46.5

Moneyline: Ravens -335, Dolphins +260

My pick: Ravens 27 Dolphins 10

This is probably going to be a boring game because the Ravens are a lot better than the Dolphins, and I think Lamar Jackson and co. will be in cruise control by the fourth quarter of this one.

Bills (5-3) vs Jets (2-6)

Point spread: Bills -12.5, Jets +12.5

Over/Under: 47.5

Moneyline: Bills -575, Jets +410

My pick: Bills 28 Jets 17

I said last week that the Bills were a much better team than the Jaguars, and we all saw how that worked out, but I think they’re a much better team than the Jets and that should be enough for them to win this game.

Buccaneers (6-2) vs Washington (2-6)

Point spread: Buccaneers -9, Washington +9

Over/Under: 51

Moneyline: Buccaneers -400, Washington +300

My pick: Buccaneers 24 Washington 10

The Bucs are the better team and should have no problem with Washington.

Falcons (4-4) vs Cowboys (6-2)

Point spread: Falcons +8.5, Cowboys -8.5

Over/Under: 54.5

Moneyline: Falcons +300, Cowboys -400

My pick: Cowboys 31 Falcons 21

The Cowboys are one of the better teams in the NFC and I think they’ll be too much for the Falcons this week. The Falcons will hang around and make it interesting, but Dallas will just have too much firepower.

Saints (5-3) vs Titans (7-2)

Point spread: Saints +3, Titans -3

Over/Under: 44.5

Moneyline: Saints +130, Titans -150

My pick: Titans 27 Saints 24

I like the Titans here. Mostly because I hate the Saints, but I also just think the Titans will take care of business at home.

Jaguars (2-6) vs Colts (4-5)

Point spread: Jaguars +10, Colts -10

Over/Under: 47.5

Moneyline: Jaguars +360, Colts -490

My pick: Colts 31 Jaguars 17

The Jags are either the worst team in the history of football or the team who can beat the Bills in a thriller, and you don’t know which team you’re going to see until the game starts, but I think the Colts will win this one handily.

Lions (0-8) vs Steelers (5-3)

Point spread: Lions +8, Steelers -8

Over/Under: 42

Moneyline: Lions +300, Steelers -400

My pick: Steelers 26 Lions 12

The Lions are a potential 0-17 team this year and I just don’t see them beating the Steelers this week.

Browns (5-4) vs Patriots (5-4)

Point spread: Browns +1.5, Patriots -1.5

Over/Under: 45.5

Moneyline: Browns +110, Patriots -130

My pick: Patriots 28 Browns 24

I like the Patriots at home here. No reason other than a gut feeling.

Vikings (3-5) vs Chargers (5-3)

Point spread: Vikings +2.5, Chargers -2.5

Over/Under: 53.5

Moneyline: Vikings +120, Chargers -140

My pick: Chargers 30 Vikings 24

I feel like the Chargers are good enough to get the job done at home.

Panthers (4-5) vs Cardinals (8-1)

Point spread: Panthers +10.5, Cardinals -10.5

Over/Under: 44.5

Moneyline: Panthers +350, Cardinals -475

My pick: Cardinals 31 Panthers 7

The Cardinals are probably going to make the Panthers wish they didn’t even bother to make the trip, and it’s going to make all of us sad. My advice to you would be to find something else to do on Sunday, because you’ll probably wish you did if you choose to watch this game instead.

Eagles (3-6) vs Broncos (5-4)

Point spread: Eagles +3, Broncos -3

Over/Under: 44

Moneyline: Eagles +135, Broncos -155

My pick: Broncos 20 Eagles 14

The Broncos are at home and they have looked better than the Eagles this season. They should be able to win this game.

Seahawks (3-5) vs Packers (7-2)

Point spread: Seahawks +3.5, Packers -3.5

Over/Under: 49

Moneyline: Seahawks +145, Packers -165

My pick: Packers 26 Seahawks 21

The Packers are among the elite teams this year and the Seahawks are having a down year. Russell Wilson is expected to return this week, but I don’t think it will be enough to get them over the hump against Green Bay.

Chiefs (5-4) vs Raiders (5-3) (SNF)

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5, Raiders +2.5

Over/Under: 51.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -140, Raiders +120

My pick: Chiefs 33 Raiders 24

The Chiefs are having a down year, but they’ll be able to take care of the Raiders this week.

Rams (7-2) vs 49ers (3-5) (MNF)

Point spread: Rams -3.5, 49ers +3.5

Over/Under: 48.5

Moneyline: Rams -180, 49ers +155

My pick: Rams 35 49ers 28

The Rams have Super Bowl potential and I don’t see them slowing down against the 49ers this week.

What are your predictions for Week 10, Panthers fans? Share your thoughts with us!

