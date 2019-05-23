Fifth round draft grade and analysis

Jordan Scarlett, RB, Florida

This pick is a little bit of a head scratcher for me. I like the fact that we picked a running back to take some of the load off of mccaffrey, but Scarlett certainly wouldn’t have been my first choice. Trayveon Williams and Dexter Williams were still sitting on the board, both outperformed Scarlett this past season and appear to be more versatile pieces. Trayveon ran for 1,760 yards and 18 touchdowns, while also hauling in 27 catches for 278 years and an additional touchdown in the SEC. Those are beastly numbers in the best conference in college football. His play style is also a lot more similar to Mccaffrey’s than Scarlett’s is because he can be a threat as a receiver too, making it harder for defenses to predict what we are doing when Christian comes out of the game. His frame is a bit small at 5’8", but he still appears to be a much better prospect than Scarlett. On the other hand, Dexter Williams is a running back from Notre Dame who didn’t receive over 39 carries until his senior season, but he made the most of those carries averaging 9.2 yards per carry his junior year. He was the feature back his senior season, coming just 5 yards short of 1,000 with 995 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 158 carries. He also caught 16 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown(all more than Scarlett). Both of these running backs showed mildly less straight line speed in the 40 yard dash than Scarlett, but proved to be much more agile, decisive runners with far superior vision throughout the season and workouts. We probably could’ve picked up Scarlett as an undrafted free agent after the draft, which I wouldn’t have minded at all. I think Scarlett is a good downhill runner who excels through contact. He ran for 889 yards and 6 touchdowns for Florida in 2016, his sophomore season, but he was then suspended all of the 2017 season due to credit card fraud charges. He kept his head down and kept working to get another chance at Florida and was reinstated in 2018. He had a decent season, rushing for 776 yards and 5 touchdowns while splitting touches. I respect Scarlett for learning from the experience and grinding during his suspension to get back onto the team and contribute. Scarlett is a power back and he exhibited his strength with 21 reps on the bench press at the combine. His power is also the main thing that jumps out of his film to me. His ability to keep his legs churning and deliver the blow to opposing defenders is very impressive. It is almost unbelievable to see how little some hits impact him, defenders just bounce right off him when they don’t wrap up. Scarlett matches his power with some pretty good straight-line speed, running a 4.47 40 yard dash at the combine. This speed doesn’t show up too much on the tape because Scarlett lacks the agility and balance to make cuts at that speed, but he does occasionally show off the burners when he has a clear path to the end zone. My main issue with Scarlett is that he really is nothing like mccaffrey because he is basically useless in the passing game. His route running is very weak and his catching ability also leaves much to be desired. He can only catch the ball if he is absolutely wide open. If there is a defender in sight, he hears the footsteps and the ball soars right through his hands or just drills him in the chest. His pass-blocking is average at best, but is extremely inconsistent due to his poor vision. He’s a strong running back that is able to lay some good blocks when he can pick up the pressure, but he struggles to identify where it is coming from. Multiple times in his tape I saw Scarlett completely miss pressures up the middle to go help a tackle that was holding his own, resulting in his quarterback getting killed. His poor vision also shows up when he’s running the football, as he can sometimes run into the backs of his lineman. He tends not to see wide open holes and cutback lanes, and doesn’t have the ability to make quick cuts when he does. Scarlett is a hard runner, but he stands too straight up at times, disabling some of his power. At the end of the day, I don’t see us using Scarlett for much more than some short yardage situations, but I guess I’m happy there’s more depth at running back to give Christian a little break.

Grade- C





