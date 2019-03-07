These are the important dates left for free agency and the draft

The franchise tag deadline passed this week with nary a whisper of the Panthers making an ill advised move to retain free agent talent such as Daryl Williams or Colin Jones. That leaves free agency and the draft as the two biggest events on the NFL offseason calendar. They are also the only two avenues the Panthers have for improving their roster.

Free agency is a weird process in which the NFL instituted rules to ensure fair and balanced negotiating between players and interested teams. Then, when almost nobody paid a lick of attention to those rules and instead engaged in “tampering” with free agents, the league decided to institute a period of “legal tampering” because they are allergic to doing anything sensible. As such, the next relevant date of the offseason is the opening of the legal tampering period on March 11th.

March 11: Legal tampering period begins

March 13, 4 p.m. ET: Start of league year, free agency

March 24-27: Annual owners’ meetings

April 25: First round of the draft

April 26: Second and third rounds of the draft

April 27: Fourth through seventh rounds of the draft

Teams can negotiate with players through the legal tampering period but neither party can sign a contract until the official opening of free agency at 4 p.m. ET on March 13. If that seems like a weirdly arbitrary time, please refer to the statement on allergies in the previous paragraph.

This time and date is also the official start of the “league year” which is like a fiscal year except that it has nothing to do with money. Except that it has a lot to do with money, since this is the deadline for teams to be under the salary cap for a given season. Really, don’t try to understand the NFL so much as accept that some of its flaws are worth fighting about and some are not.

This takes us to the draft. That runs from April 25-27. That means you have just a hair over a month to refine your perfect mock draft. Remember that style doesn’t matter so much as substance. Which round a player gets picked or how many trades you had to conduct to get there are all irrelevant. If you predict every single player the Panthers take then you are the new owner of the franchise. At least, I think that’s how it works.

After that is the endless expanse of rookie minicamps and Organized Team Activities. Those end sometime in June prior to the start of training camp and the sad spectacle of us getting excited for preseason games because, hey, at least they are football. We’ll dig into those dates after the draft. This is your schedule for the near future, don’t forget to mark your calendars. Or, you know, just keep coming back because we’ll tell you about all of these things as they happen. The choice is yours.